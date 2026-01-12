Wilmington PharmaTech Appoints Seasoned Commercial Leader to Drive Growth

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wilmington PharmaTech (“WPT”), a U.S.-based specialty contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) focused on complex custom small molecule API, today announced that it has appointed Mike Shearer to the role of Chief Commercial Officer, where he will play a pivotal role in driving growth, strengthening client partnerships, and furthering the organization’s position as a trusted partner for API development and manufacturing. Shearer will report to Hui-Yin “Harry” Li, Ph.D., WPT’s Founder and CEO.

Commenting on the appointment, Kent Payne, Ph.D., Managing Director at Wilmington PharmaTech and Operating Partner at Curewell Capital, said, “Having worked with Mike for more than two decades, I know that, beyond his track record of excellent commercial execution, he brings a strategic, client-centric approach to every engagement. His leadership and vision will help ensure that WPT continues to meet the evolving API needs of biopharmaceutical innovators today, while also preparing for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow, particularly the growing need for U.S.-based API manufacturing and high-potent supply.”

Shearer brings more than 24 years of experience across leading CDMOs and pharmaceutical services organizations. Prior to joining WPT, he spent over 21 years at Catalent, where he held multiple senior leadership roles. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Rx Early Phase Development and Zydis®, leading global commercial teams and supporting a diverse portfolio of advanced drug delivery solutions. Throughout his tenure, Shearer successfully led cross-functional, global teams and developed commercial strategies that drove sustained business growth.

“I am excited to join WPT’s deeply experienced leadership team to focus on the Company’s next phase of growth with the support of Curewell Capital,” commented Shearer. “I am excited that WPT offers a highly compelling combination of deep chemistry and substantial, flexible manufacturing infrastructure in their newly expanded campus in Wilmington, Delaware.”

Shearer holds a bachelor’s degree from Drexel University, Philadelphia, and a master’s from the University of California, Davis.

About Wilmington PharmaTech

With deep scientific experience developed across hundreds of drug substance programs and over 180 IND submissions, Wilmington PharmaTech provides complete U.S.-based small molecule API development and manufacturing solutions for complex and accelerated discovery, clinical, and commercial needs. WPT provides end-to-end support across the entire drug development lifecycle for small molecule API, combining the deep science of a contract research organization with the fast efficiency of a contract development and manufacturing organization including custom synthesis and seamless support from medicinal chemistry to methods and process development, integrated and stand-alone analytical services, starting material supply and scaled U.S.-based cGMP API manufacturing. Wilmington PharmaTech is headquartered in Newark, Delaware, where it has dedicated clinical and commercial factories at its 54-acre campus, as well as an accelerated development and analytical support facility in Suzhou, China. For additional information, please visit www.wilmingtonpharmatech.com.

About Curewell Capital

Curewell is a Los Angeles–based private equity firm focused on building industry-leading middle-market healthcare companies headquartered in North America. Drawing upon decades of investment and operating experience across healthcare services, pharmaceutical services, medical devices, and healthcare technology, Curewell seeks to partner with founders and management teams leading premier companies that improve patient outcomes, create efficiencies, and foster innovation. Curewell’s proprietary GRO™ framework is tailored to each company to drive long-term value through growth and operational excellence. For additional information, please visit www.curewellcapital.com.

Curewell Capital

info@curewellcapital.com

(310) 361-1510