SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

West to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Conference Call

January 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12, 2026, and will follow with a conference call to discuss the results and business expectations at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast can be accessed by clicking here. To ask questions on the conference call, participants need to register in advance by clicking here. Registered telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that will enable them to ask questions on the call. 

A slide presentation will be made available on the day of the call in the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days after the event.

About West  

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites including 25 manufacturing facilities worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 41 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2024 generated $2.89 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included in the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-conference-call-302673246.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Pennsylvania Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pleasanton, CA, USA - Feb 21, 2024: Exterior view of the headquarters of Roche Molecular Diagnostics (RMD) in Pleasanton, California. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG is a Swiss pharmaceutical company.
Earnings
Roche Plans to Go Toe-to-Toe With Novo, Lilly in Obesity
January 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of female scientist in laboratory entering notes on computer
Job Trends
12 Companies Hiring R&D Professionals Now
January 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Johnson and Johnson sign
Earnings
J&J Aims for $100B in Sales, Puts Stelara Patent Cliff ‘in the Rearview Mirror’
January 21, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky