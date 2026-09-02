Weave Bio Announces Collaboration with Takeda to Deploy AI-Native Regulatory Automation Across Key Drug Development Activities

Co-authored IND submission preparation study results demonstrate ~97% reduction in time to first draft and 60% overall timeline compression

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Weave Bio, the leader in AI-native regulatory automation for drug development, today announced a collaboration with Takeda to deploy the Weave platform across 14 active programs in multiple global markets. The collaboration brings together Weave's AI capabilities and Takeda's regulatory expertise to support innovation in regulatory workflows.

“Regulatory communications are the most knowledge-intensive workflows in all of drug development, and for too long that knowledge has lived in static documents that are hard to find, cumbersome to manage, and nearly impossible to maintain over time,” said Brandon Rice, CEO and co-founder of Weave Bio. “Takeda came to this partnership with deep regulatory expertise, pressing needs, and a genuine commitment to collaborative innovation. What we've built together demonstrates how AI-assisted regulatory workflows may evolve across the industry.”

The partnership began with AI-assisted IND submission preparation and has since expanded into Health Authority Question (HAQ) and Response to Question (RTQ) workflows. Results from the IND phase, documented in a research paper co-authored by scientists from both companies, showed a 97% reduction in time to first draft within the evaluated use case, from approximately 100 hours to three, with measured faithfulness to source data of approximately 95% under the study methodology. The HAQ and RTQ deployment has logged more than 100 questions with no extraction errors identified in the evaluated dataset and a 68% average AI answer quality score against a goal of 50% – 70%.

“Takeda is working to become a leader in the responsible application of AI across every area of R&D, helping our teams work more effectively and accelerate the delivery of innovative medicines to patients,” said Nahid Latif, Chief Regulatory Officer, Head of Global Regulatory Affairs, Takeda. “Our collaboration with Weave is an important example of this ambition in action, enabling us to implement AI-driven regulatory workflows while ensuring that regulatory professionals retain responsibility for content, verification and final decision-making.”

The partnership arrives as regulators continue to articulate expectations for the responsible use of AI in drug development, including risk-based oversight, lifecycle management, validation, and human accountability. The FDA issued draft guidance on the use of AI to support regulatory decision-making in January 2025, and in January 2026 the FDA and EMA published joint guiding principles for good AI practice that place human oversight at the center. Weave and Takeda aligned the approach around that same principle, keeping regulatory experts in control while AI assists the heavy lifting of drafting, extraction, source traceability and review support.

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About Weave Bio

Weave Bio is an AI-native software company transforming how novel therapies navigate the complex path from lab to market. The Weave platform streamlines regulatory content preparation and lifecycle management for pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, CROs, and regulatory consultants by infusing AI into every step of the workflow, from data extraction and authoring to review and verification, yielding compliant, submission-ready regulatory dossiers with unprecedented speed.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in San Francisco, Weave is backed by leading investors including USVP, Innovation Endeavors, Magnetic Ventures, Character, TMV, and Serrado Capital, and trusted by innovative biopharma companies worldwide. For more information, visit weave.bio and follow us on LinkedIn.

Weave Bio

Molly Tobin

+1 585 465 3115

molly@weave.bio