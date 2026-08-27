Generate Bio drops as data accidentally leaked ahead of European conference

AI-driven Generate Biomedicines’ stock is down after three conference posters were mistakenly shared ahead of time.

Data on Generate Biomedicines’ AI-created inflammation asset has been accidentally leaked before it was slated to be shared at this year’s European Respiratory Society Congress in Spain.

Draft copies of three Generate Bio posters accepted for presentation were “inadvertently made publicly available via the ERS website” on Aug. 25, nearly two weeks before the Sept. 7 embargo expired, according to an SEC filing from the biotech.

The posters include new findings from ongoing clinical trials of GB-0895, also known as golukibart, an anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody engineered using generative artificial intelligence.

While one of the leaked posters outlines already-shared design details for a pair of late-stage asthma trials, the other two include new GB-0895 data. As of publication, the ERS has not responded to BioSpace about why the data were shared before the embargo lifted.

The company’s stock reached an all-time high on Aug. 25 at $20.38 per share but has since fallen to $16.57 as of Thursday morning.

One poster features an ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating GB-0895 for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a progressive lung disease that causes breathing problems. Generate Bio believes its next-gen drug can be delivered once every six months via subcutaneous injection for the indication.

The leaked data encompasses 40 patients, with the biotech claiming that a single dose of GB-0895 led to “rapid and sustained reductions” across four COPD biomarkers. For patients with an elevated blood eosinophil count, one dose of the candidate demonstrated “broad and durable anti-inflammatory activity” that lasted at least six months, according to the poster.

The placebo-controlled, ascending-dose study also demonstrated a half-life of nearly 100 days, according to Generate Bio.

The Massachusetts-based biotech said the investigational drug was well tolerated, with most treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) mild or moderate in severity. Across all groups, six serious TEAES were recorded among five patients, none of which were above Grade 3 severity or related to the investigational treatment, according to Generate Bio.

Another poster provided follow-up data to six-month dosing data for GB-0895 in a Phase 1 asthma trial. The latest results showed that the lower single 300-mg dose exhibited “broad anti-inflammatory activity” for at least six months, potentially reaffirming the biotech’s twice-yearly dosing plan.

Generate Bio was founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2018 and is helmed by Mike Nally, who previously served as Merck’s chief marketing officer. Nally has guided the biotech as it publicly debuted this year, raising $400 million at the end of February. Since its IPO, the company’s stock has performed fairly well, consistently up from its first-day price of $12.65.

As of June 30, the biotech had a cash runway of $457.4 million, money expected to last into the first half of 2028. The company has not yet responded to BioSpace’s request for comment.