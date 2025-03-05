Voyager Technologies Adds Space-Based Biopharma Company Space LiinTech to GWC Science Park

DENVER, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Technologies , a global leader in defense technology and space solutions, today announced the addition of Space LiinTech to the George Washington Carver (GWC) Science Park located at The Ohio State University (OSU). The GWC Science Park was established by Voyager as the world’s first science park dedicated to in-space research and manufacturing.

South Korea-based Space LiinTech is accelerating the development of new drugs and discovery of new treatments by utilizing the space environment and drop towers. The company aims to broaden international cooperation and development of space-based biopharma solutions. As a tenant of the GWC Science Park, Space LiinTech will gain access to a range of Science Park services, including workshops, access to technical services, from grant writing to venture capital, as well as access to specified OSU hardware and services. Space LiinTech will also drive South Korean interest in partnerships with the GWC Science Park from its consortium of businesses pursuing space research and operations.

“As the commercial space industry grows, Voyager is committed to supporting it through collaborative research partnerships,” said Jeffrey Manber, President, International and Space Stations of Voyager. “Space LiinTech is a perfect example of the kind of innovative companies we aim to work with to drive advancements in medicine and technology, and tackle some of our greatest challenges in space in the pursuit of bettering life and back on Earth.”

“Voyager and the GWC Science Park offer a unique ecosystem where business and research can thrive,” said Hargsoon Yoon, CEO of Space LiinTech. “As a new tenant, we are committed to facilitating the participation of South Korean industries, universities, and government organizations, fostering global collaboration and innovation within this state-of-the-art facility.”

Voyager and its partners plan to utilize the GWC Science Park for cooperative research efforts, education on microgravity research and orbital research techniques, and to encourage workforce development and student engagement in space STEM activities. The GWC Science Park’s ground-analog laboratory is expected to be used for terrestrial control missions in 1-G (Earth gravity) while parallelling space science activities and serving as a training facility for Principal Investigators to accustom themselves to the space research environment.

About Voyager:

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (Voyager) is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: https://voyagertechnologies.com/

About Space LiinTech:

Space LiinTech is a space-based biopharmaceutical company pursuing new drug development and therapeutic discoveries utilizing space environments and drop towers. The company is filling new demands for space-based research and manufacturing, primarily centered on scalable platform services for protein crystallization and cell therapy experiments in altered gravity. For more information visit: https://spaceliintech.com/

About George Washington Carver Science Park

George Washington Carver Science Park, established by Voyager Technologies, is designed as the world’s first science park devoted to in-space research and manufacturing. Located at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, the GWC Science Park leverages a successful terrestrial business model where scientists and industry experts share findings, collaborate, and use new technologies to advance both scientific and commercial endeavors. The intent is to create a vibrant ecosystem of large and small companies, organizations and universities, both domestically and internationally, to assure sustainability in the new era of commercial space stations and other in-space platforms.

The GWC Science Park is set to include high-bay laboratory space, suitable for scientific research experiments that span the range of on-orbit activities, from procedure development, testing and prototyping to other activities essential on the path to spaceflight research.

