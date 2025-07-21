Vor Bio Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 18, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that, effective as of July 17, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted Qing Zuraw, M.D., the Company’s Chief Development Officer, 4,373,040 stock options and 937,080 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) in connection with the commencement of her employment. The foregoing stock option and RSU awards were granted as a material inducement to employment with Vor Bio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted under the Vor Biopharma Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).

The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $2.38 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Vor Bio’s common stock on July 17, 2025. The stock options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting one year from the date of grant and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years, and the RSUs will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on August 1, 2026 the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal quarterly installments over the following three years, in each case subject to Dr. Zuraw’s continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The stock option and RSU awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the stock option and RSU grants.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com

Investor Contacts:

Sarah Spencer

+1 857-242-6076

investors@vorbio.com

Carl Mauch

investors@vorbio.com