Volta Medical Announces Activities at Heart Rhythm Society 2026 in Chicago, IL, USA

Volta Medical's artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced mapping and clinical evidence to be showcased across multiple scientific sessions

MARSEILLE, France, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Medical, committed to revolutionizing care for underserved complex atrial fibrillation (AF) patients with breakthrough AI solutions, today announced a full slate of presentations featuring its technology at the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place April 23–26 in Chicago, IL.

Volta Medical will host a Rhythm Theater session featuring world renowned faculty, alongside a podium presentation by the company's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jérôme Kalifa. Volta Medical will exhibit at booth #1019, featuring a demonstration of the Volta AF-Xplorer™ II solution. Volta's AF-Xplorer™ II identifies and annotates unique abnormalities (spatio-temporal dispersed electrograms) on 3D anatomical and electrical maps of the heart. This AI companion technology provides information that may help electrophysiologists when performing catheter-ablation procedures for complex arrhythmias, including persistent AF.

Summary of Presentations:

Title Primary Author/Moderator Time (CT) Location Friday, April 24, 2026 Redefining Complex AF Management: AI Enhanced Mapping and Clinical Evidence in the Most Challenging Patients Lakkireddy, D 1:30pm-2:30pm Rhythm Theater 2 AI & Cardiac Mapping Kalifa, J 4:30pm-4:40pm Heart Rhythm Hub 3 Sunday, April 26, 2026 Using AI to Personalize AF Mapping and Ablation: Insights from TAILORED-AF and Beyond Deisenhofer, I 8:30am-8:45am Room S103

Volta Medical's Rhythm Theater session will feature an internationally recognized panel of electrophysiology leaders, offering clinical insight into AI enhanced substrate mapping for complex atrial fibrillation. The session will be moderated by Dr. Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy, the Executive Medical Director of the Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute at HCA Midwest. Joining him on the expert faculty are Professor Isabel Deisenhofer of the German Heart Center in Munich; Dr. Michael Bernard of Ochsner Medical Center; and Dr. Devi Nair of St. Bernard's Heart & Vascular Center. Together, this group will provide a comprehensive discussion on the evolving clinical evidence and practical application of AI supported mapping in some of the most challenging AF patient populations.

About Atrial Fibrillation

The American Heart Association (AHA) defines atrial fibrillation (AF) as a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.1 It is estimated that 7 million patients in the US are living with AF.1,2 Even though untreated AF doubles the risk of heart-related deaths and is associated with a 5-fold increased risk for stroke, many patients are unaware that AF is a serious condition.

About Volta Medical

Volta Medical is a health technology company advancing the use of AI to transform the treatment of complex cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2016 in Marseille, France, by three physicians and a data scientist, Volta's mission is to improve outcomes for patients with AF by developing cutting-edge, data-driven solutions trained on vast procedural datasets.

The company's flagship product, Volta AF-Xplorer™ II, is a next-generation digital AI companion designed to assist electrophysiologists with the real-time identification of spatio-temporal dispersed electrograms (EGMs) during AF and atrial tachycardia procedures. Engineered for versatility, Volta AF-Xplorer II integrates seamlessly with leading AF mapping and recording systems and is compatible with the most common ablation modalities. The solution is both U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared and European CE Marked.

To support awareness and education, Volta Medical created the AI for Persistent AF Care program to connect patients, caregivers, and providers with resources about AF and AI-guided treatment. For more information, visit www.aiforafib.com.

Media Contact



Molly Megna, Sr. Marketing Manager



Volta Medical



molly.megna@volta-medical.com

References

https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/atrial-fibrillation Kornej J, Börschel CS, Benjamin EJ, Schnabel RB. Epidemiology of Atrial Fibrillation in the 21st Century: Novel Methods and New Insights. Circulation Research. 2020;127(1):4–20. doi:10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.120.316340.

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SOURCE Volta Medical