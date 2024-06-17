SUBSCRIBE
Volta Medical Enters into Joint Development Agreement with GE HealthCare to Enhance Arrhythmia Procedures with AI-Driven Electrophysiology Technologies
July 24, 2024
Volta Medical presents results from the first transatlantic randomized controlled trial comparing AI-assisted ablation procedure with the conventional treatment for persistent atrial fibrillation patients
May 20, 2024
Volta Medical Announces Presentations at Heart Rhythm Society 2024 in Boston, MA, USA
April 18, 2024
Volta Medical Receives CE Mark for AF-Xplorer™ Decision support solution to Simplify Complex Atrial Fibrillation Procedures
February 28, 2024
