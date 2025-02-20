Vizient, TPC Renew Agreement for Spend Management, Consulting, Data and Digital Services

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest healthcare performance improvement company , announced today it has renewed its agreement with TPC, a network of independent health systems in Texas and Arkansas, for services and solutions in spend management, consulting, digital and data analytics. The renewed agreement was effective Jan. 1 and reflects Vizient’s ongoing value in helping TPC Members align cost, quality and market performance.





“We are excited to continue this journey of improvement with TPC. Our ongoing collaboration reflects an understanding that not all providers have the bandwidth or resources to match what is needed to optimize value in today’s healthcare environment,” said Rand Ballard, Vizient’s chief customer officer. “We look forward to continuing to align the strengths of both organizations to further optimize cost reduction and performance improvement -- driving tangible financial results for TPC Members.”

“TPC’s partnership with Vizient has gone far beyond a traditional transactional relationship,” said Roger Nolan, TPC president and CEO. “We are culturally aligned and have established a collaborative approach that keeps our individual Member health systems’ voice in decision-making. This performance-driven model includes qualitative objectives to deliver quantitative results and measurable value for our independent providers.”

Through the agreement, TPC has access to Vizient’s comprehensive performance improvement program and best-in-class solutions to benefit their membership and the patients they serve, including:

Spend management with Vizient’s industry-leading portfolio of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and supplies including medical-surgical, physician preference items, capital equipment, laboratory and indirect spend categories. Additionally, Vizient Supply Analytics will provide price benchmarking to help identify further savings opportunities.

Consulting with category-based advisory services, data and analytics to drive service line performance in cost reduction and optimal quality care as well as pharmacy consulting for operational savings and revenue enhancement.

Data and digital services with access to the Vizient Clinical Data Base for high-quality, accurate and transparent data on patient outcomes, and enabling benchmarking against peers.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, serves more than 65% of the nation’s acute care providers, including 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 35% of the non-acute market. The Vizient contract portfolio represents $140 billion in annual purchasing volume enabling the delivery of cost-effective, high-value care. With its acquisition of Kaufman Hall in 2024, Vizient expanded its advisory services to help providers achieve financial, strategic, clinical and operational excellence. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

About TPC

TPC is a Member-driven coalition of independent community hospitals committed to achieving better outcomes together. With a focus on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, TPC empowers its Members to navigate the complexities of healthcare while maintaining their independence. For more information, visit www.tpc1.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

