Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q3 2025 conference call

October 24, 2025 | 
Oslo, Norway, 24 October 2025

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) will release its third quarter and YTD 2025 results on Friday 31st of October 2025. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on the same day at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The third quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zojifvb6

Telephone conference (online registration):
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4b6411bcd117427f8df81e59f7b2fd65

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.




Europe Events
