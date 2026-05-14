Vistagen to Participate in the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistagen, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings during the conference.

The live webcast link will be available in the Investors section of Vistagen’s website, under the “Events” tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website following the presentation.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of rapid-onset neurocircuitry-focused intranasal product candidates called pherines. Vistagen’s pherine product candidates are designed to achieve therapeutic benefits without requiring absorption into the blood or uptake into the brain, giving them the potential to be a safer alternative to other pharmacological options, if successfully developed and approved. Vistagen’s most advanced intranasal pherine product candidates are fasedienol in U.S. Phase 3 development for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder, itruvone for treatment of major depressive disorder, and refisolone for treatment of vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) due to menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

Investor Inquiries:

IR@vistagen.com

Media Inquiries:

media@vistagen.com