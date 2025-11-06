Vistagen to Participate in Stifel Healthcare Conference 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Stifel Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 12 from 3:20-3:50 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings during the conference.

A live webcast will be accessible through the “Events” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.Vistagen.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Vistagen

Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines. Pherines specifically and selectively bind as agonists on peripheral receptors on human nasal chemosensory neurons and are designed to rapidly trigger olfactory bulb-to-brain neurocircuits believed to regulate brain areas involved in behavior and autonomic nervous system activity. They are designed to achieve therapeutic benefits without requiring absorption into the blood or uptake into the brain, giving them the potential to be a safer alternative to other pharmacological options if successfully developed and approved.

Vistagen is passionate about developing transformative treatment options to improve the lives of individuals underserved by the current standard of care for multiple highly prevalent indications, including social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) associated with menopause and premenstrual dysphoric disorder. Connect at www.Vistagen.com

