Virtual SOHO Breakthroughs in Blood Cancers meeting launches November 20, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOHO will host its first virtual SOHO Breakthroughs in Blood Cancers (SBBC) meeting, chaired by Hagop Kantarjian, MD, of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. This global event will be held from 8 am to 5 pm CT on November 20, 2025. The meeting will be held on Zoom.

Join us on November 20, 2025 , for SOHO Breakthroughs in Blood Cancers.

SBBC will deliver timely, actionable insights from the world-leading voices in for hematologic oncologists in a practical format for busy healthcare professionals.

Registration is open, and attendees can register at soho.click/SBBC. Registration is free for SOHO members and $50 for nonmembers.

Unlike traditional meetings requiring significant time and travel, this virtual format supports busy practitioners in major cancer centers and smaller regional clinics across the global community. The program spans acute leukemias (AML, ALL), chronic leukemias (CML, CLL), myelodysplastic syndromes, myeloproliferative neoplasms, aggressive and indolent lymphomas, multiple myeloma, and cellular therapy.

Each session includes a 10-minute question-and-answer period led by Dr. Kantarjian, enabling live audience interaction to clarify findings and discuss patient scenarios for better clinical decision-making. Discussions will explore AML triplet regimens, measurable residual disease-based strategies for risk stratification, noncovalent Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors in CLL, fixed-duration combinations, resistance mutations, quadruplet regimens in multiple myeloma, and BCMA-targeted therapies, and more.

The faculty presenters include Drs. Selina Luger, Eytan M. Stein, William Wierda, John O. Mascarenhas, Swaminathan P. Iyer, Laurie H. Sehn, Julie Vose, Sagar Lonial, Stephen M. Ansell, Elizabeth J. Shpall, Tycel Phillips, and Rami S. Komrokji.

Register at soho.click/sbbc.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-soho-breakthroughs-in-blood-cancers-meeting-launches-november-20-2025-302558006.html

SOURCE Society of Hematologic Oncology