Virtual Science AI Unveils Real-Time Intelligence Q&A Feature for Life Science Insights

· Virtual Science AI has introduced an intelligent Q&A strategic search function that provides instant, customised insights about disease areas and treatments.

· The new enhancement transforms medical data analysis by delivering answers to complex strategic questions in seconds, accelerating life science decision-making and therapy development.

· Virtual Science AI's pharma-compliant platform seamlessly integrates with existing pharmaceutical processes and systems.

· By combining advanced AI technology with Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) validation, the platform achieves exceptional accuracy and speed, setting new standards for healthcare insights without compromising quality.