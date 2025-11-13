SUBSCRIBE
Virometix AG Announces Completion of $15 Million Financing Round to Advance Development of V-212 and Next-Generation Synthetic Vaccines

November 13, 2025 
SCHLIEREN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virometix AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering fully synthetic vaccines, today announced the completion of a $15 million financing round from existing shareholders. The funds will support continued clinical and development activities for V-212, Virometix’s lead serotype-independent pneumococcal vaccine candidate, currently in Phase I clinical evaluation.



Proceeds from the financing will be used to:

  • Advance the ongoing Phase I clinical trial of V-212, with topline results expected in Q1 2026.
  • Prepare for a planned Phase Ib combination trial evaluating V-212 with an approved pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV).
  • Complete OPK assay validation to support immunogenicity and functional data read-outs.
  • Implement platform enhancements to the company’s proprietary Synthetic Virus-Like Particle (SVLP) technology.
  • Progress next-generation serotype-independent pneumococcal vaccine programs toward preclinical development.

“This financing demonstrates the continued confidence and commitment of our investors to Virometix’s mission and platform,” said Anna Sumeray, Chief Executive Officer of Virometix. “Our fully synthetic SVLP technology enables the design of broad-spectrum, self-adjuvanted vaccines with highly scalable manufacturing. With V-212 in clinical development, we are well positioned to deliver a truly next-generation approach to pneumococcal prevention.”

About V-212

V-212 is a fully synthetic, serotype-independent, peptide-based vaccine designed to prevent Streptococcus pneumoniaeinfections. The vaccine incorporates multiple conserved antigenic epitopes from key pneumococcal surface proteins conjugated to Virometix’s proprietary SVLP nanoparticles, which include built-in adjuvant elements such as T-helper epitopes and Toll-like receptor (TLR) ligands. This unique design eliminates dependence on biological carrier proteins and allows for a streamlined, fully synthetic manufacturing process.

Preclinical studies demonstrated robust and durable immunogenicity in mouse and rabbit models, protection against lethal sepsis, and cross-reactivity with multiple pneumococcal serotypes, including non-PCV-13 types—underscoring V-212’s potential for broad protection.

The ongoing Phase I clinical trial (NCT06975319) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, first-in-human study being conducted at the Centre for Vaccinology (CEVAC), Ghent University Hospital. Sixty healthy volunteers aged 18–45 have been enrolled, and topline safety and immunogenicity data are anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.

About Virometix

Virometix AG is a privately held biotechnology company developing a new generation of fully synthetic vaccines to elicit targeted and protective immune responses against infectious diseases and cancer. The company’s proprietary Synthetic Virus-Like Particle (SVLP) platform combines rational molecular design and chemical synthesis to rapidly generate optimized vaccine candidates with superior safety, efficacy, manufacturability, and stability profiles.

Learn more at www.virometix.com


Contacts

Media Contact
David Rosen
Argot Partners
Phone: +1 646.461.6387
Email: david.rosen@argotpartners.com

Europe Funding Vaccines Clinical research Phase I
