Viromed Medical AG Reports Promising Study Results for PulmoPlas(R) in Intensive Care Unit Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia Patients

Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”, Ticker:VMED; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and pioneer of cold plasma technology for applications in room air sterilization, wound healing, and intensive care medicine, today announces promising study results for treating ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) in intensive care unit (ICU) patients using its cold atmospheric pressure plasma device candidate, PulmoPlas®. VAP is a severe lung infection caused by hospital-acquired germs in mechanically ventilated patients, with an estimated mortality rate of 10-13%.

The study led by Prof. Hortense Slevogt, Hannover Medical School, and Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research, shows that the treatment with PulmoPlas® destroys bacteria in the upper and lower airways, including the hard-to-reach lower alveoli in 30 -90 seconds (in MRSA bacteria). The procedure is characterized by a high degree of tolerability, without any harmful effects on the respiratory epithelia (bronchial and alveolar).

“The results of our clinical trial have far exceeded our expectations in terms of efficacy and safety. Based on the available data, we are convinced that PulmoPlas® therapy will revolutionize pneumonia treatment worldwide,” said Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG. “Our innovative procedure has the potential to save lives and significantly shorten hospital stays, and thus could benefit all hospitals with ICUs. As the only company in the world that can offer such a treatment, we are aware of our responsibility and will work vigorously to make PulmoPlas® available to hospitals as quickly as possible.”

As part of the extensive review of the procedure, the positive safety results announced today regarding the use of PulmoPlas® will be validated via a second procedure.

The detailed results of the clinical study are expected to be published in early summer 2025. Based on the study results, Viromed plans to submit an application to the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) for marketing authorization of PulmoPlas® as a medical device for the treatment of VAP.

Since 2022, the Hannover Medical School, in cooperation with Viromed Medical AG, has been investigating the safety of cold plasma in bacterial infections of the respiratory tract using respiratory mucosa models. The work has been on the potential of cold plasma to kill bacteria that cause VAP.

A second part of the clinical study (Project 2) with PulmoPlas® for the prevention of VAP is ongoing, with results expected in 2026.

About Ventilator Associated Pneumonia and the use of cold plasma

Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) is a frequent, avoidable and serious complication in mechanically ventilated patients. It occurs in patients who are invasively mechanically ventilated for at least 48 hours. Study results show that VAP occurs in 23-36% of mechanically ventilated patients, and is associated with prolonged ventilation time, longer stays in the intensive care unit and hospital, as well as increased cost. The estimated mortality rate is 10-13%. In Germany alone, there were around 486,000 mechanically ventilated intensive care patients in 2023 and many thousands of deaths, with a strong upward trend. Worldwide, many millions of patients are mechanically ventilated every year.

Cold atmospheric plasma is an innovative physical, completely painless treatment method, that destroys viruses and bacteria in the respiratory tract in 30-90 seconds. Cold plasma is a groundbreaking innovation, particularly effective against antibiotic-resistant MRSA bacteria, as it destroys them. Antibiotics can take several hours or even days to reach the source of an infection, and are becoming increasingly ineffective due to the growing problem of multi-resistant germs. The use of cold plasma against VAP has the potential to reduce infections, accelerate healing, decrease antibiotic usage and, above all, save hundreds of thousands of lives every year.

About Viromed Medical AG:

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of the innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications through its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. In doing so, Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region. Viromed Medical AG aims to further advance the use of CAP in medicine in the coming years and to realize corresponding growth potential.

