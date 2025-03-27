ViroCell Biologics Appoints Viral Vector Expert as Special Advisor

James Miskin brings 25 years of cell and gene therapy experience to an advisory role focused on further unlocking ViroCell’s potential

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViroCell Biologics (“ViroCell” or the “Company”), a cell and gene therapy (“CGT”) contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) specializing in GMP viral vector manufacturing for clinical trials, announces the appointment of James Miskin as a Special Advisor. James will leverage expertise gained from a 25-year career in CGT to support ViroCell’s continued growth and technical development.





James spent over 23 years at Oxford Biomedica (OXB), with executive leadership roles initially as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and then Chief Quality and Technical Officer (CQTO). As an executive leader at OXB James held overall responsibility for a range of key functions including Programme and Alliance Management, Process Development, GMP analytics, Quality, Manufacturing, MSAT, Validation and CMC Regulatory. James has spent his career driving innovation and organisational success in the area of CGT and viral vectors, which makes him ideally suited to supporting ViroCell’s leadership team on the company’s next phase of growth.

Prior to Oxford Biomedica, James worked for over five years as a post-doctoral research scientist at the Institute for Animal Health, a UK Government-funded research institute. Before this he studied Microbiology at the University of Leeds, culminating in a PhD.

John W. Hadden II, CEO at ViroCell, commented: “James is an expert in the business of viral vectors and we are thrilled that he has joined us in an advisory role. He is aligned with ViroCell’s focus on relentless innovation in this field and his experience in building teams, partnerships and operational excellence will be invaluable to us. We look forward to working closely with James as an extension of our team.”

James Miskin, Special Advisor at ViroCell, added: “I’m really excited to be working with Virocell as Special Advisor to the team. I will be working closely with the company’s leadership as an independent consultant, using my knowledge and expertise to help the company to develop and deliver some of its key projects. I look forward to contributing to the next stage of the ViroCell journey.”

ViroCell

ViroCell Biologics is an innovation-driven Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (“CDMO”) focused exclusively on the design, derisking, and GMP manufacture of viral vectors for clinical trials. Built around one of the most prolific academic viral vector manufacturing teams, ViroCell was created to address the global demand for precisely engineered viral vectors. The team leverages its deep track record to help clients to de-risk and accelerate novel cell and gene therapies into and through clinical development, with a mission of being the partner of choice for corporate and academic innovators. Focused initially on manufacturing lentivirus and gamma-retrovirus vectors, ViroCell enables clients to start clinical trials on a scalable platform, delivering value by reducing costs, time and regulatory risk.

