Vir Biotechnology to Present Complete Week 96 Data from Phase 2 SOLSTICE Clinical Trial in Hepatitis Delta at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2026

- Oral presentation of complete Week 96 data from the Phase 2 SOLSTICE trial in chronic hepatitis delta selected for inclusion in “Best of EASL 2026” by EASL

- Poster presentation of Week 48 subgroup analysis from the Phase 2 SOLSTICE trial in chronic hepatitis delta selected for poster tour by EASL

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the Company will present data from the Phase 2 SOLSTICE trial evaluating the combination of tobevibart and elebsiran for chronic hepatitis delta at the upcoming EASL Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, May 27-30, 2026.

Efficacy and safety of tobevibart (VIR-3434) alone or in combination with elebsiran (VIR-2218) in participants with chronic hepatitis delta virus infection: Week 96 endpoint results from the Phase 2 SOLSTICE trial

Format: Oral presentation

Session: General Session II

Presenter: Tarik Asselah

Date: May 29, 2026

Time: 12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. CEST

SOLSTICE Week 48 subgroup analysis: Impact of BMI on ALT normalization after successful viral control in participants with chronic hepatitis delta virus infection treated with tobevibart plus elebsiran

Format: Poster presentation

Session: Poster Tour - Viral Hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies

Presenter: Alina Jucov

Date: May 29, 2026

Time: 4:15 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CEST



This poster will also be available as part of the following session:

Session: Poster - Viral Hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies

Date: May 27, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CEST

About Chronic Hepatitis Delta (CHD)

CHD is the most severe form of chronic viral hepatitis1 and was recently classified as carcinogenic by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.2 People living with the disease rapidly progress to cirrhosis, liver failure3 and liver-related death.1 Because ongoing hepatitis delta virus (HDV) replication drives disease progression, achieving undetectable virus, as defined by HDV RNA TND (target not detected), is considered an important virologic marker associated with improved clinical outcomes in CHD.4 Individuals with CHD who have detectable HDV RNA are at a higher risk of experiencing any liver-related event, including developing compensated and decompensated cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma, liver transplantation and mortality, compared to patients with undetectable HDV RNA.4 There are currently no approved treatments in the U.S., and options are limited in the European Union and globally.

About Tobevibart and Elebsiran

Tobevibart and elebsiran are investigational agents being evaluated as a novel combination regimen administered monthly as two separate sequential subcutaneous injections for the treatment of CHD. The combination is designed to disrupt the HDV life cycle at multiple points by addressing both viral entry and the sustained presence of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) that enables ongoing HDV replication.

Tobevibart is an investigational broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting HBsAg. It is designed to inhibit the entry of hepatitis B and hepatitis delta viruses into hepatocytes and to reduce the level of circulating viral and subviral particles in the blood. Tobevibart was identified using Vir Biotechnology’s proprietary mAb discovery platform. The Fc domain has been engineered to increase immune engagement and clearance of HBsAg immune complexes and incorporates Xencor’s Xtend™ technology to extend half-life.

Elebsiran is an investigational hepatitis B virus-targeting small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) licensed from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It is designed to degrade hepatitis B virus RNA transcripts and limit the production of HBsAg.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple PRO-XTEN® dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Vir Biotechnology has exclusive rights to the universal PRO-XTEN® masking platform for oncology and infectious disease. PRO-XTEN® is a trademark of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Sanofi company.

References:

1 National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Hepatitis D. NIDDK. Published November 2024. Accessed September 2025. Hepatitis D - NIDDK (nih.gov).

2 Karagas, Margaret R et al., “Carcinogenicity of hepatitis D virus, human cytomegalovirus, and Merkel cell polyomavirus” The Lancet Oncology, vol. 26, no. 8 (2025): 994 – 995. doi: 10.1016/S1470-2045(25)00403-6.

3 Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Hepatitis D FAQs. CDC. Published March 2020. Accessed September 2025. What is Hepatitis D - FAQ | CDC.

4 Gish R. (2024). Association of hepatitis delta virus with liver morbidity and mortality: A systematic literature review and meta-analysis. Hepatology. 79:1129-1140.

Media Contact

Caren Scannell

Director, Communications

cscannell@vir.bio

Investor Contact

Kiki Patel, PharmD

Head of Investor Relations

kpatel@vir.bio