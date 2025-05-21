Vir Biotechnology to Participate in TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), today announced that Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, and Mika Kakefuda Derynck, M.D., Executive Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit on Tuesday, May 27 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be made available under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir Biotechnology website and will be archived for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

