VintaBio Unveils New Data Showcasing Scalable AAV Perfusion Manufacturing Platform with High Full Capsid Yield at 2025 ASGCT Annual Meeting

New data demonstrate that VintaProcess™ platform boosts full/empty capsid content at harvest by extending vector production phase – simplifying AAV production, accelerating timelines, and reducing downstream burden

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VintaBio, a biotech manufacturing technology company specializing in high-yield, high-purity viral vector production for reliable gene therapy access, will present transformative data on its proprietary VintaProcess™, an advanced intensified adherent viral vector manufacturing platform. The data will be shared during a poster session at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting, taking place in New Orleans, LA, on May 13-17, 2025. The VintaBio team will also be meeting with conference attendees at booth 808.

The data, featured in a poster session on May 15, demonstrate that VintaProcess™ enables enrichment of full capsids at harvest by extending viral vector production using a novel perfusion process, offering a major step forward in simplifying adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing. By improving the full-to-empty capsid ratio upstream, the platform reduces the burden on downstream purification, shortens production timelines, and enhances dosing accuracy—ultimately supporting faster, more reliable delivery of gene therapies to patients.

“To unlock the full potential of gene therapy, we must evolve vector manufacturing,” said Junwei Sun, M.S., M.B.A., Co-founder of VintaBio. “Unlike traditional suspension systems, our perfusion-based adherent approach significantly improves full capsid content using an extended vector production duration. This shift enables scalable, more efficient manufacturing and reduces complexity across the entire process.”

ASGCT meeting abstracts can be found here.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: An Extended Kinetic Study of AAV Viral Vector Production

Presenters: Daniel Brownell and Lucia Fernandez, PhD

Session Date/Time: May 15, 2025, 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Session Title: Viral Vector Development: A6 - AAV Vectors - Manufacturing New Technologies

Presentation Room: Poster Hall I2

Abstract Number: 1942

About VintaBio

VintaBio is a viral vector manufacturing technology company delivering its proprietary innovations through end-to-end CMO services. At the core of its offering is VintaProcess™, an intensified adherent manufacturing platform that simplifies AAV and lentiviral vector production by enriching full capsids at harvest, reducing downstream complexity, and enabling scalability from early development to commercial launch. Founded by gene therapy pioneers, VintaBio is committed to accelerating access to life-changing therapies by providing customers with high-yield, high-purity vectors and a streamlined path to regulatory and clinical success.

