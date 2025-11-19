Vincere Biosciences Awarded $5 Million from The Michael J. Fox Foundation to Advance Parkinson’s Therapeutic Toward Clinical Trials

Awarded grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation will support the advancement of Vincere's USP30 inhibitors and accompanying biomarkers for Parkinson's disease through IND-enabling studies that will pave the way towards Phase 1 clinical trials









CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincere Biosciences today announced the receipt of a $5 million grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) through its Therapeutics Pipeline Program, which supports the advancement of promising therapies through preclinical and clinical stages. The initiative focuses on candidates with strong potential to slow or halt disease progression or alleviate burdensome symptoms for those living with Parkinson's disease. The funding accelerates Vincere's lead USP30 inhibitor, a potentially first-in-class therapeutic designed to modify the course of Parkinson's disease, through IND-enabling studies toward a 2026 clinical trial initiation. In parallel, the grant will also fund Vincere's biomarker development efforts to evaluate target engagement and guide clinical translation, strengthening the foundation for future human studies.

"The Michael J. Fox Foundation remains steadfast in our mission to accelerate the development of transformative treatments and, ultimately, a cure for Parkinson's disease," said Jessica Tome Garcia, PhD, MJFF's lead scientific program manager. "Our collaboration with Vincere Biosciences over the years has supported the advancement of research targeting mitochondrial dysfunction, a key driver of Parkinson's pathology. This next phase of work builds on that foundation and represents important progress toward disease-modifying therapies that could meaningfully improve patients' lives."

Targeting the Root Cause of Neuronal Vulnerability

Mitochondrial dysfunction and impaired mitophagy are central features of PD pathophysiology. Mitophagy, the selective recycling of damaged mitochondria, is essential for maintaining neuronal health. In PD, this process is often compromised, leading to toxic buildup of defective mitochondria that accelerates neurodegeneration.

Vincere aims to restore mitochondrial quality control and prevent the progression of neuronal injury by selectively inhibiting USP30, a mitochondrial deubiquitinating enzyme that acts as a negative regulator of mitophagy. By targeting the cellular processes at the root of Parkinson's, Vincere's approach has the potential to not only slow disease progression but also improve quality of life for millions living with PD.

"Mitochondria sit at the crossroads of Parkinson's and aging (the biggest risk factor for Parkinson's)," says Dr. Spring Behrouz, co-founder and CEO of Vincere, "fix the mitochondria and you strike at the root of the disease. MJFF's support helps us move that science from the lab to the clinic."

Transitioning from Discovery to Clinic

MJFF's award will fund critical IND-enabling studies, including pharmacology, toxicology, and regulatory workstreams. These studies will establish the foundation required for a successful Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), marking the transition of Vincere's program from preclinical development to the clinic. This award builds on prior MJFF support, which continues to move Vincere's USP30 inhibitor program forward.

"It's been exciting to see growing enthusiasm for USP30 since our AI platform prioritized this target in 2018. The new support from MJFF positions the company well for ongoing partnering discussions with larger organizations who may accelerate clinical development of this promising approach," says Andy Lee, co-founder and CBO of Vincere.

