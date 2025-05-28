SUBSCRIBE
Vicore to Present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 28, 2025 | 
STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference:

  • Location: New York, USA

  • Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings

  • Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, June 5 at 4:20 PM ET

  • Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff319/vico/1857304

  • Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO, and Megan Richards, VP of IR

The company's management will also be available for meetings at the conference. Interested parties may access the webcast replay on the Events & Presentations page of Vicore's website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

For further information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid (C21), is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

Vicore to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

