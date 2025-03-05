Viatris to Present at the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

PITTSBURGH, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, will present at the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The company’s fireside chat will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event at can be found at investor.viatris.com. An archived version of the presentation will be available following the live event and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

About Viatris

Pittsburgh

Shanghai

India

(NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life’s moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world’s most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers inand Hyderabad,. Learn more atand, and connect with us onand(formerly Twitter).

