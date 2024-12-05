Vevo Therapeutics Partners with the Parse Biosciences GigaLab to Generate 100M Cell Atlas for AI Powered Drug Discovery

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, a leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, today announced the generation of the world’s largest single cell dataset to date, totaling 100 million cells. This impressive milestone was achieved in just one month using Parse Biosciences’ GigaLab and done in partnership with Vevo Therapeutics to advance their AI-based drug discovery efforts.





The first-of-its-kind dataset, named Tahoe-100, comprises 100 million cells and 60,000 conditions with 1,200 drug treatments across 50 different tumor models. In addition to the AI drug discovery dataset generated with Vevo, the Parse GigaLab is currently working on large-scale projects for a variety of applications including additional perturbation screens, data for generative AI models, and atlasing for population studies.

“This dataset is an important step forward for the Vevo team and the Mosaic platform,” said Johnny Yu, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of Vevo. “Over the past 2 years, we’ve refined our platform and with access to the Parse GigaLab, we can now generate the data needed to power AI-based drug discovery at a massive speed and scale. This will help us accelerate our ability to uncover new treatments more rapidly.”

By leveraging Parse’s Evercode™ technology, the GigaLab is able to deliver massive single cell datasets, addressing researchers’ growing demand for scale. In addition to scale and capacity, the data is being generated with remarkable speed. For the Tahoe-100 dataset generated with Vevo, the wet lab portion of the workflow was completed in just 1 month. Ultra low-cost and high-quality sequencing data for this foundational data is enabled by the high throughput UG 100™ sequencing platform in collaboration with Ultima Genomics.

“This project demonstrates the GigaLab’s ability to deliver speed, quality, and immense scalability,” said Alex Rosenberg, CEO and Co-founder of Parse Biosciences. “We are incredibly excited to bring the power of GigaLab to Vevo and other biopharma partners, enabling groundbreaking discoveries and advancing drug development.”

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

With technology developed at the University of Washington by co-founders Alex Rosenberg and Charles Roco, Parse has raised over $100 million in capital and is now used by over 2,000 customers across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode™ Whole Transcriptome, Evercode™ TCR, Evercode™ BCR, Gene Select, and a solution for data analysis, Trailmaker™.

Parse Biosciences is based in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union district, where it recently expanded into a new headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory. To learn more, please visit https://www.parsebiosciences.com/.

About Vevo Therapeutics

Vevo Therapeutics is a biotechnology company using its in vivo drug discovery platform and next generation AI models to uncover better drugs for more patients. The company’s Mosaic platform is the first to make in vivo data generation scalable, with single-cell precision, to capture in vivo context of disease at the first step of drug discovery and to better represent patient diversity in drug response over current in vitro assays. Vevo is using Mosaic to build the world’s largest in vivo atlas of how drugs interact with patient cells and training AI models on its data to find novel targets and drugs undetectable by other technologies. Located in San Francisco, CA, Vevo was founded by a team of inventors and thought leaders who have discovered drugs for “undruggable” targets and invented novel methods in genomics, computational biology, and chemistry. Vevo is backed by leading investors at the intersection of life sciences and technology, including General Catalyst, Wing Venture Capital, Mubadala Capital, AIX Ventures, and Camford Capital. Learn more at www.vevo.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

