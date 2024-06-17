News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
SUBSCRIBE
Menu
SUBSCRIBE
Show Search
News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Search Query
Submit Search
Parse Biosciences
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
SeqMatic adds Parse Biosciences SC Technology to its Certified Service Provider Portfolio
July 11, 2024
·
3 min read
BioForest
Parse Biosciences Launches Trailmaker Data Analysis Platform to Simplify Single Cell Sequencing
May 30, 2024
·
2 min read
BioForest
Parse Biosciences Launches Single Cell Immune Profiling Products
May 2, 2024
·
3 min read
BioForest
Parse Biosciences Launches Laboratory Automation Provider Program, Collaborates with Hamilton, Opentrons Labworks, SPT Labtech
April 24, 2024
·
2 min read
BioForest
Parse Biosciences Launches Evercode Whole Transcriptome Version 3, Boosting Usability and Performance
February 21, 2024
·
3 min read
Business
Parse Biosciences Partners with INTEGRA Biosciences for Automated Single Cell Workflows
February 6, 2024
·
2 min read
Deals
Parse Biosciences Acquires Biomage
January 16, 2024
·
2 min read
BioForest
Parse Biosciences Closes $50 Million of Financing to Fuel Continued Worldwide Growth
December 14, 2023
·
4 min read
BioForest
Parse Biosciences Extends Global Reach with India-based Spinco Biotech Partnership
November 7, 2023
·
2 min read
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details