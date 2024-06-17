SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Parse Biosciences

IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
SeqMatic adds Parse Biosciences SC Technology to its Certified Service Provider Portfolio
July 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
BioForest
Parse Biosciences Launches Trailmaker Data Analysis Platform to Simplify Single Cell Sequencing
May 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
BioForest
Parse Biosciences Launches Single Cell Immune Profiling Products
May 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
BioForest
Parse Biosciences Launches Laboratory Automation Provider Program, Collaborates with Hamilton, Opentrons Labworks, SPT Labtech
April 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
BioForest
Parse Biosciences Launches Evercode Whole Transcriptome Version 3, Boosting Usability and Performance
February 21, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Parse Biosciences Partners with INTEGRA Biosciences for Automated Single Cell Workflows
February 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Deals
Parse Biosciences Acquires Biomage
January 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
BioForest
Parse Biosciences Closes $50 Million of Financing to Fuel Continued Worldwide Growth
December 14, 2023
 · 
4 min read
BioForest
Parse Biosciences Extends Global Reach with India-based Spinco Biotech Partnership
November 7, 2023
 · 
2 min read
JOBS