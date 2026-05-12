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Vertex to Participate in Upcoming May 2026 Investor Conferences

May 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced management participation in two upcoming investor conferences.



  • Charlie Wagner, Chief Operating and Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 2:35 p.m. ET.
  • Dr. Reshma Kewalramani, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat at Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (SDC) on Friday, May 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases and conditions. The company has approved therapies for cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and acute pain, and it continues to advance clinical and research programs in these areas. Vertex also has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of modalities in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including IgA nephropathy, neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, primary membranous nephropathy, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, generalized myasthenia gravis, and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Vertex was founded in 1989 and has its global headquarters in Boston, with international headquarters in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 16 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex’s history of innovation, visit at www.vrtx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X.


Contacts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Investors:
InvestorInfo@vrtx.com

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