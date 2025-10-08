Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Present New Data on VP-315 from its Phase 2 Trial in Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) at the 40th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing and selling medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that it will be presenting both an oral presentation and a poster on VP-315, its oncolytic peptide for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma (BCC), at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting taking place November 5–9, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland.

The abstract will be available on the SITC website on or about November 4, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET.

Oral and Poster Presentation Details:

Oral Presentation:

Abstract Number: 529

Presentation and Session Information:

Concurrent Session 205b: Rapid Oral Abstract Session - Clinical

12:15–1:15 p.m. ET | Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center - Ballroom Level - Maryland Ballroom CD

Co-Chairs: Kanika Jain, PhD – Ankyra Therapeutics & Abdul Rafeh Naqash, MD – Stephenson Cancer Center

Title: Exploratory analysis of a phase 2 multicenter study evaluating local immune activation in the tumor microenvironment 12 weeks post VP-315, an investigational therapy for basal cell carcinoma (BCC)

Presenter: Kenneth Y. Tsai, MD, PhD, Vice Chair, Research, Department of Pathology, Co-Director, Donald A. Adam Melanoma and Skin Cancer Center of Excellence, Moffitt Cancer Center

Time of Presentation: 12:46 - 12:54 p.m.

Poster Presentation:

Title: Exploratory analysis of a phase 2 multicenter study evaluating local immune activation in the tumor microenvironment 12 weeks post VP-315, an investigational therapy for basal cell carcinoma (BCC)

Authors: Kenneth Y. Tsai, MD, PhD1; David K. Glover ME, PhD2; Neal Bhatia MD3; Jonathan Weiss MD4; Megan Couvillion, MD5; Edward Lain, MD6; Daniel Carrasco, MD7; Benjamin Lockshin, MD8; Abel Jarell, MD9; Laura Ferris, MD10; Andrea Colton, MD11; Raina Agha, MD12; Cynthia Willson RN, BSN13; Thomas F. Haws13; Jayson Rieger PhD, MBA13; Pamela Rumney RN, CCRC13; Susan Cutler DMD13; Gary Goldenberg MD14, 15 Noah Rosenberg MD13

1. Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL; 2. PBM Capital Group, Charlottesville, VA; 3. Therapeutics Clinical Research, San Diego, CA; 4. Georgia Dermatology Partners and Gwinnett Clinical Research Center Inc., Snellville, GA; 5. Austin Institute for Clinical Research, Houston, TX; 6. Austin Institute for Clinical Research, Pflugerville, TX; 7. Austin Institute for Clinical Research, Dripping Springs, TX;8. Derm Associates, Rockville, MD; 9. Allcutis Research LLC, Portsmouth, NH; 10. Formerly at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center St. Margaret, Pittsburgh, PA; 11. Clearly Derm, Boca Raton, FL; 12. Affinity Health, Oakville, IL; 13. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., West Chester, PA; 14. Assistant Clinical Professor, Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, NY, NY; 15. Formerly at Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., West Chester, PA.

About VP- 315

VP-315 is a potential first-in-class oncolytic chemotherapeutic peptide immunotherapy administered directly into a tumor to induce immunogenic cell death and thereby unleashing a broad spectrum of tumor antigens for T cell responses, which may offer a non-surgical option for patients suffering from skin cancer. The technology is based on pioneering research in “host defense peptides” – nature’s first line of defense towards foreign pathogens. Verrica holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize VP-315 for certain dermatologic oncology indications, including non-metastatic melanoma and non-metastatic merkel cell carcinoma, and intends to focus initially on basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas as the lead indications for development. VP-315 has demonstrated positive tumor-specific immune cell responses in multi-indication Phase 1/2 oncology trials.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only healthcare professional-administered treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Verrica’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements about the potential of VP-315, the Company’s research, development and regulatory plans for VP-315, and the timing of reporting data from the Company’s clinical trials. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Verrica’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings Verrica makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Verrica as of the date of this release, and Verrica assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

