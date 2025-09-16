Verona Pharma to Present Additional Analyses of the Phase 3 ENHANCE Studies in COPD at ERS International Congress 2025

Posters support Ohtuvayre® (ensifentrine) as a first-in-class selective dual inhibitor of PDE3 and PDE4 for a broad COPD population

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces two posters on additional analyses from its Phase 3 ENHANCE studies with Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”), will be presented at the European Respiratory Society (“ERS”) International Congress 2025. The abstracts are available to conference participants on the ERS website and will be published in an upcoming issue of the peer reviewed publication, European Respiratory Journal.

Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine) is a first-in-class selective dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (“PDE3 and PDE4”) that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory effects in one molecule. Ohtuvayre is the first novel inhaled mechanism for the maintenance treatment of COPD in more than 20 years.

The posters highlight subgroup analyses of the benefits of ensifentrine on lung function, rate and risk of exacerbations, and COPD symptoms, including dyspnea, and quality of life according to baseline dyspnea level.

Details of Verona’s posters are listed below and linked to the ERS website:

Poster 3613: The effect of ensifentrine on COPD symptoms and quality of life according to baseline dyspnea level

Presenter: Jadwiga A. Wedzicha, MD, Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London, UK

Session 306: Unblocking the airways: innovations in mucus-targeted therapy and novel data on phosphodiesterase inhibitors



Poster 3614: The effect of ensifentrine on lung function and exacerbations in patients with COPD according to baseline dyspnea

Presenter: Frits M.E. Franssen, MD, Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Maastricht University Medical Center, The Netherlands

Session 306: Unblocking the airways: innovations in mucus-targeted therapy and novel data on phosphodiesterase inhibitors

About Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine)

Ohtuvayre is the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Verona has evaluated nebulized Ohtuvayre in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Ohtuvayre met the primary endpoint in both ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function. A fixed-dose combination of ensifentrine and glycopyrrolate, a LAMA, is currently under development for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Ohtuvayre™ (ensifentrine) is the Company’s first commercial product and the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Ensifentrine has potential applications in other respiratory diseases such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

