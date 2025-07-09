Veracyte Announces that Multiple Afirma GRID Studies Will Be Presented at ENDO 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCYT--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced that three Afirma-related abstracts will be presented at ENDO 2025, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, taking place July 12-15 in San Francisco. The findings are derived from Veracyte’s Afirma GRID (Genomic Resource for Intelligent Discovery) database and research tool and provide new insights into the molecular drivers and complexity of thyroid cancer.

“These new studies are the latest examples of how our whole-transcriptome-based Afirma GRID research tool is helping to advance our collective understanding of thyroid cancer at the molecular level,” said Joshua Klopper, M.D., Veracyte’s medical director for Endocrinology. “We’ve been extremely pleased with the significant interest in Afirma GRID among leading endocrinology researchers since we began making the research tool available to collaborators last year. Ultimately, our goal is to identify new opportunities to enable personalized and improved care based on the molecular make-up of each patient’s thyroid tumor.”

The following posters will be presented in the ENDOExpo Poster Area of the Moscone Convention Center:

Title: Vitamin D Signaling Expression Markers in Thyroid Tumors Presenter: Ryan Conard, M.D., University of Colorado School of Medicine Poster #: MON-379 Date/Time: Monday, July 14, from 12:00-1:30 p.m. PT Title: Development of a Prognostic Cell Cycle Progression Score in Preoperative Thyroid Tumor Samples to Predict Prognosis Presenter: Athanasios Bikas, M.D., Ph.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital Poster #: MON-380 Date/Time: Monday, July 14, from 12:00-1:30 p.m. PT Title: Retinoic Acid Receptor (RAR) and Retinoid X Receptor (RXR) Expression in Preoperative Thyroid Tumor Samples Presenter: Joanne Lin, M.D., University of Colorado School of Medicine Poster #: MON-392 Date/Time: Monday, July 14, from 12:00-1:30 p.m. PT

“The new Afirma GRID data being presented at ENDO 2025 underscores the power of our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform. This novel platform combines our powerful whole-transcriptome approach to testing, our focus on continuous evidence generation, and AI-based insights to help define what’s next in cancer care,” said Philip Febbo, M.D., Veracyte’s chief scientific officer and chief medical officer.

About Afirma GRID

The Afirma GRID database is derived from the sequencing of over 21,000 expressed genes for over 200,000 patients with thyroid nodules (benign and malignant) and is used by Veracyte and its partners to contribute to continued research that helps advance understanding of thyroid tumors. Afirma GRID information is available on a Research-Use-Only basis. More information about Afirma GRID can be found here.

About the Afirma GSC

Veracyte’s flagship Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier (GSC) was developed with RNA whole-transcriptome-derived sequencing and machine learning technology and helps physicians identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those whose fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy results are indeterminate by cytopathology so that they can potentially avoid unnecessary thyroid surgery. The Afirma GSC also includes Xpression Atlas, the largest thyroid gene variant and fusion panel available, to help inform treatment decisions for patients whose genomic test or cytopathology results are suspicious for cancer. Veracyte also enables physicians to order DNA testing of the TERT promoter gene, which is performed on the same FNA sample, to help further guide treatment decision-making. More information about the Afirma GSC can be found here.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to how our whole-transcriptome-based Afirma GRID research tool is helping to advance our collective understanding of thyroid cancer at the molecular level; our goal to identify new opportunities to enable personalized and improved care based on the molecular make-up of each patient's thyroid tumor; and that the new Afirma GRID data being presented at ENDO 2025 underscores the power of our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform, which can also help define what's next in cancer care.

