Press Releases

Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) (“Ventyx”, “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral therapies for patients with autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Company executives will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

  • Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, New York
    Fireside Chat
    Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025
    Time: 12:50-1:20 PM ET

A webcast of the event will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for ninety days.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative oral therapies for patients with autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. Our expertise in medicinal chemistry, structural biology, and immunology enables the discovery of differentiated oral small molecule therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need, and our extensive experience in clinical development allows the rapid progression of these drug candidates through clinical trials.

Our portfolio of NLRP3 inhibitors includes VTX2735, a peripherally restricted NLRP3 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for recurrent pericarditis, and VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Our inflammatory bowel disease portfolio includes two Phase 2 compounds: tamuzimod (VTX002), an S1P1R modulator, and VTX958, a TYK2 inhibitor.

For more information on Ventyx, please visit our website at https://ventyxbio.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Joyce Allaire
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
IR@ventyxbio.com 


Southern California Events
