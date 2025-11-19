VenstraMedical Secures Investment From Highcroft Capital to Advance Next-generation Cardiac Support Device

NEWCASTLE, Australia & EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VenstraMedical, a cardiovascular medical device company, today announced an investment from Highcroft Capital, a Minnesota-based venture capital firm specializing in MedTech innovation. The funding will accelerate development of VenstraMedical’s next-generation percutaneous ventricular assist device (pVAD) — a low-profile, full-flow system designed to provide complete ventricular unloading for patients in cardiogenic shock or undergoing high-risk coronary interventions.

“We’ve been highly impressed with VenstraMedical’s team and technology,” said Dr. Peter Eckman, Partner at Highcroft Capital. “As a physician-led group, we’re excited to support a system that could transform cardiac care through improved performance, safety, and ease of use.”

VenstraMedical’s pVAD is a catheter-based pump protected by eight issued patents. It can collapse into a 9-French catheter for minimally invasive insertion and deliver up to 7 L/min of cardiac output once deployed, providing full ventricular unloading and hemodynamic stability.

“Support from experienced cardiologists and users of pVAD technology validates our approach and accelerates our path toward clinical trials,” said Dr. Martin Cook, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of VenstraMedical.

The investment follows publication of VenstraMedical’s pre-clinical data in the ASAIO Journal, a presentation at Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), and a $1 million grant from MTPConnect’s Targeted Translation Research Accelerator (TTRA) under Australia’s Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF).

The global market for pVADs exceeds US$2 billion annually and continues to grow rapidly. VenstraMedical’s innovative, low-profile design aims to redefine standards in temporary mechanical circulatory support.

About Highcroft Capital Founded in 2016, Highcroft Capital is a Minnesota-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage MedTech investments. Led by practicing physicians, the firm combines deep clinical insight with investment experience to support technologies that advance patient care.

Media Contact: VenstraMedical Email: info@venstramedical.com Website: Venstramedical.com

Highcroft Capital

Email: info@highcroftcapital.com Website: highcroftcapital.com