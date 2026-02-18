Vaxart to Present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 25, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (OTCQX: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, today announced that members of the management team will present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference taking place virtually February 25-26, 2026.

Presentation Details:

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 25 at 4:00pm ET

Registration and Webcast: Click Here

The webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.vaxart.com for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

The Company will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference. Investors interested in meeting with management may reach out to their Oppenheimer representative.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact



Vaxart Media and Investor Relations:

FINN Partners

IR@vaxart.com

(646) 871-8481