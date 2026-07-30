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Press Releases

Vaxart to Host Stockholder Fireside Chat on August 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET

July 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

Company to report second quarter 2026 financial results on August 6

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (OTCQX: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Friday, August 7, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT as part of its regular series to answer frequently asked questions from its stockholders. The Company plans to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the market close on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

The live fireside chat can be accessed by clicking here or on the Company’s website at www.vaxart.com.

Investors may submit written questions in advance of the conference call to ir@vaxart.com or through the webcast portal.

A replay of the fireside chat webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.vaxart.com following the conclusion of the event.

About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact
Vaxart Media and Investor Relations:
FINN Partners
IR@vaxart.com 


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