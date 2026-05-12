Vantedge Medical® appoints Walter Morse as Chief Operating Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantedge Medical, your precision partner for metals manufacturing in MedTech, today announced the appointment of Walter Morse as chief operating officer.

Morse brings more than 35 years of leadership experience across operations, engineering, and manufacturing in the medical device and consumer products industries. Most recently, he served as interim chief operations officer at Convatec, where he led global manufacturing operations and operational strategy. He began his career as a machinist at Gillette, building the hands-on manufacturing foundation that continues to shape his leadership approach.

Morse joins Vantedge Medical as the company continues to build on its foundation of precision manufacturing, quality, and long-term operational performance. As chief operating officer, Morse will oversee manufacturing, quality, supply chain, engineering, and operational excellence across Vantedge Medical.

"Walter is the right leader for Vantedge Medical at this stage in our growth," said Brian D. King, chairman and CEO of Vantedge Medical. "He brings deep operational experience, a strong track record of leading complex manufacturing organizations, and a hands-on understanding of what it takes to strengthen performance at scale. Just as important, he shares our commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and operational excellence. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our capabilities and strengthen execution across the business."

"What stands out to me about Vantedge Medical is the strength of the team, the depth of manufacturing experience across the organization, and the pride people take in their work," said Morse. "I am excited to join a company with such a strong foundation in craftsmanship and precision. My priorities as COO are to support the team, strengthen operational excellence across the business, and help build the systems, alignment, and execution needed for Vantedge's next phase of growth."

About Vantedge Medical



Vantedge Medical is your precision partner for metals manufacturing in the medical device industry. With expertise in precision machining, metal stamping, fabrication, and electromechanical assembly, we support critical medical innovations from concept to scale. Our First Step methodology integrates manufacturability from the start, reducing risk and accelerating timelines. Backed by the 100+ year legacy of Hobson & Motzer and a stable U.S.-based supply chain, Vantedge delivers life-saving precision and partnership at every step.

For more information, please visit https://vantedgemedical.com/

About Aterian Investment Partners



Aterian Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in industry-leading, middle-market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among others. With offices in New York and Miami, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $2 billion since its founding in 2009.

For more information, please visit https://www.aterianpartners.com/

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Vantedge Medical



mediarelations@vantedgemedical.com

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SOURCE Vantedge Medical