Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at 2026 EADV Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced participation at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Annual Meeting, being held in Vienna, Austria, from September 30 through October 3, 2026.

The following will be presented:

Presentation Title: "Rapid reduction in neutrophils and neutrophil percentage-to-albumin ratio upon treatment with imsidolimab in patients with GPP"

Abstract ID: AS-4323

Poster Number: P1769

Presentation Title: "Immunogenicity of Imsidolimab for the Treatment of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP)"

Abstract ID: AS-2420

Poster Number: P1784

Presentation Title: "Imsidolimab Improves Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP) Pustulation as Measured by the Pustulation Rating Scale (PRS): Results from the GEMINI-1 Study"

Abstract ID: AS-2421

Poster Number: P2806

About Imsidolimab

Imsidolimab is a fully humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits IL-36 receptor signaling and is being developed for GPP, a rare orphan indication. Regulatory and patent exclusivity for imsidolimab is expected to extend into the late 2030s. Vanda holds an exclusive global license for the development and commercialization of imsidolimab.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Various statements in this press release, including but not limited to statements regarding the expectation for regulatory and patent exclusivity for imsidolimab to extend to the late 2030s, are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks, changes in circumstances and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include, among others, the expectation for regulatory and patent exclusivity for imsidolimab to extend to the late 2030s. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the various risks and uncertainties that affect Vanda's business and market, particularly those identified in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by Vanda's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact:

Kevin Moran



Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer



Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.



202-734-3400



pr@vandapharma.com

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore



Collected Strategies



VANDA-CS@collectedstrategies.com

Follow us on X @vandapharma

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SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.