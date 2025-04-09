ValoTx Appoints Marcella Origgi from Johnson & Johnson Innovation as CEO

HELSINKI and NAPLES, Italy, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valo Therapeutics Oy (ValoTx), an immunotherapy company developing novel, adaptable treatments for cancer, today announced the appointment of Marcella Origgi as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Helsinki headquarters and Naples subsidiary. Marcella joins from Johnson & Johnson Innovation and is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in immuno-oncology, precision medicine, and advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).

Marcella’s appointment, based in Italy, comes at a pivotal time for ValoTx, following its recent €19 million financing round supported by leading Italian and Australian investors, see here. The financing will enable the completion of a Phase 1B clinical trial of its lead tumour antigen-coated oncolytic virus candidate, PeptiCRAd-1, in Germany, Italy, and Australia.

At Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Marcella was responsible for sourcing and advancing external innovation opportunities across oncology, immunology, rare diseases, and ATMPs. Her role included identifying new assets, engaging in external partnerships, and policy development to drive innovation in life sciences.

Prior to J&J Innovation, Marcella held key roles at Janssen’s Immunology Medical Affairs Department, where she supported the medical engagement, clinical feasibility, and launch strategies for therapies such as ustekinumab, guselkumab, golimumab, and sirukumab. In her role as MSL Champion for Immunology, she led a team of Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs), overseeing scientific training, local guideline advisory board coordination, and engagement with key opinion leaders (KOLs). She also contributed to regional and national medical planning, clinical trial feasibility assessments, and real-world evidence (RWE) initiatives.

David Hinton, Chair of the Board, ValoTx, added:

“We are delighted to welcome Marcella as ValoTx’s new CEO. Her extensive expertise in the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies makes her the ideal leader to steer the company through its next stage of growth. I’d also like to extend our thanks to Sari Pesonen, a co-founder of ValoTx, for her leadership as interim CEO and her invaluable continued commitment as its CSO.”

Marcella Origgi, Chief Executive Officer, ValoTx, commented:

“I am excited to join ValoTx at such a transformative time. The company’s innovative PeptiCRAd™ platform overcomes some of the current challenges by using an oncolytic adenovirus as an active carrier of tumor-specific peptides, redirecting the immune response from antivirus to anti-tumour. I am looking forward to working with the talented team in Helsinki and Naples to drive clinical development across our expanded global footprint to advance life-changing treatments for patients worldwide.”

Marcella’s extensive experience in clinical strategy development, cross-border leadership, and market access will be invaluable in advancing ValoTx’s clinical programmes globally.

About Valo Therapeutics Oy

Valo Therapeutics Oy (ValoTx) is an immunotherapy company developing tumour antigen-coated replication-competent viruses as therapeutic vaccines against cancer. The ValoTx lead platform, PeptiCRAd (Peptide-coated Conditionally Replicating Adenovirus), was developed out of the laboratory of Professor Vincenzo Cerullo at the University of Helsinki. It turns oncolytic adenoviruses into powerful activators of systemic anti-tumor cytotoxic T-cell immunity without the need to generate and manufacture multiple genetically modified viruses. PeptiCRAd-1 is the company’s lead product made up of its proprietary virus VALO-D102 coated with MAGE-A3 and NY-ESO-1 peptides. The company is also developing PeptiCHIP, an innovative microchip-based solution that enables rapid, accurate, and standardized tumor neoantigen identification from very small tumor biopsies. For more information see our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

