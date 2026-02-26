ValGenesis to Join Industry Peers at 2026 ISPE San Francisco Vendor Night

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ISPE--ValGenesis Inc., the global leader in enterprise digital validation lifecycle management, will attend the 33rd Annual ISPE San Francisco Vendor Night on March 19, 2026, at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Vendor Night is one of the Bay Area’s largest gatherings for professionals across the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing sectors, drawing nearly 2,000 attendees, including engineers, consultants, government agencies, and academic partners.

ValGenesis executives will be on-site to connect with peers and discuss emerging trends and evolving challenges across the life sciences sector.

“Vendor Night is more than a networking event,” said David Medina, chief marketing officer at ValGenesis. “It creates space for open dialogue about the challenges facing regulated manufacturing and the technologies that are helping life sciences organizations adapt and grow.”

ValGenesis is the developer of the industry’s first AI-enabled digital platform for process design, CQV, and ongoing verification across the life sciences. Smart GxP™ helps regulated organizations execute GxP workflows with built-in compliance and real-time insights—ensuring quality, reducing risk, and accelerating the delivery of high-quality products to market.

Attendees are invited to stop by Table No. 55 to meet the ValGenesis leadership team and learn more about AI-enabled digital validation and lifecycle management.

About ValGenesis Inc.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the global leader in enterprise digital validation. Serving the life sciences industry for nearly two decades, ValGenesis enables companies to digitize their commissioning, qualification, and validation processes through its AI-enabled ValGenesis Smart GxP™ platform, which includes solutions for risk management, cleaning validation, continued process verification, and CMC development. ValGenesis helps customers worldwide reduce costs, improve compliance, and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com.

