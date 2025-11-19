VahatiCor Closes Oversubscribed Series B Financing to Accelerate A-FLUX® Development for Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction.

The new capital will advance the SERRA-I early feasibility study, engineering development, and preparation for additional studies on coronary microvascular dysfunction.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VahatiCor, a medtech company transforming cardiac care for Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction (CMD), today announced the successful closing of its $23 million Series B financing led by S3 Ventures, with support from Intuitive Ventures, and a strategic investor. The capital will be deployed toward advancing SERRA-I enrollment, engineering development, and preparation for subsequent studies, including planning for pivotal trials and regulatory interactions.

“Securing this financing round from this esteemed group of investors is a significant validation of our therapy value proposition and the quality of our team,” said Marwan Berrada-Sounni, Co-Founder of VahatiCor. “VahatiCor can continue executing the critical next phase of our strategy to advance A-FLUX® through clinical studies and fulfill our mission of making this breakthrough therapy available to the millions suffering from Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction. We are proud and excited to work on an interventional treatment that aims to provide meaningful clinical benefit and symptom relief and improve the quality of life for millions of patients worldwide.”

CMD is a common yet often overlooked medical condition affecting millions worldwide. It causes ongoing angina, chest pressure, tightness, and pain, despite the absence of blockages in the larger coronary arteries. In the US alone, 3 to 4 million women and men show signs or symptoms suggestive of myocardial ischemia and do not have obstructive Coronary Artery Disease. CMD mainly affects women, and studies in women with INOCA have shown yearly MACE rates1 higher than those of matched controls, with a two- to fourfold increased risk of events for patients with impaired coronary flow reserve or microvascular dysfunction. Current anti-anginal medications have limited success, leaving over half of CMD patients with symptoms2,3, and no treatments are available that directly improve coronary flow reserve. Healthcare utilization and costs are high, with CMD patients experiencing repeated hospitalizations and multiple coronary tests similar to or exceeding those of patients with obstructive CAD.

The A-FLUX Reducer System® is a coronary sinus reducer designed to enhance myocardial perfusion. By creating a controlled narrowing of the coronary sinus, the device was engineered to optimize and redistribute oxygenated blood flow, supporting and enhancing perfusion to relieve angina symptoms.

“We believe VahatiCor's A-FLUX Reducer System® represents a significant breakthrough for an enormous and underserved patient population in need of a true solution,” said S3 Ventures Managing Director Brian R. Smith. “The company’s unique approach leveraging a repositionable, self-expanding device provides a meaningful advantage in procedural safety and efficacy, positioning them to become the clear leader in coronary sinus therapy.”

“The high symptom burden of recurring angina, reduced exercise capacity, diminished quality of life, and psychological distress caused by delayed diagnosis demands more clinical awareness and effective therapies that prioritize the patient experience,” said Terri Burke, Senior Partner at Intuitive Ventures. “VahatiCor’s A-FLUX is exactly the type of life-changing, patient-centered innovation we aim to support. We are confident in the company’s ability to follow the clinical pathway necessary to bring this long-awaited option to market.”

VahatiCor also reported rapid progress in its SERRA-I early feasibility study, which is planned for 30 subjects across six sites. The SERRA-I study evaluates the safety and efficacy of A-FLUX in patients with persistent symptomatic CMD.

VahatiCor, Inc., a T45 Labs portfolio company, develops innovative medical technology solutions for patients with Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction (CMD), a debilitating condition affecting millions of people who experience chest pain despite having no blockages in their major coronary arteries. The A-FLUX Reducer System® introduces a new therapeutic pathway for patients affected by coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD), a condition that can cause chest pressure, heaviness, and discomfort. Through this advancement, VahatiCor is helping broaden access to care for individuals who have long faced limited treatment alternatives.

Founded in 2005, S3 Ventures is one of the largest and longest-serving venture capital firms in Texas. Backed by a philanthropic family with a multi-billion-dollar foundation, they empower visionary founders with the patient capital and proper resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies in Business and Healthcare Technology. With over $1 billion in assets under management, they lead investments in Seed, Series A, and Series B rounds, ranging from $500,000 to $10 million, with the capacity to invest over $20 million in a company's lifetime. To learn more, visit www.s3vc.com.

Intuitive Ventures invests in companies reimagining the future of minimally invasive care. Our global focus encompasses diagnostics, medical technology, therapies, and digital health. With $250 million in assets under management, we support teams that share our passion for advancing positive patient outcomes, enhancing the provider experience, and improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery. Intuitive Ventures’ experience as operators and clinicians, combined with unique access to Intuitive Surgical’s technical and commercial reach, enables our portfolio companies to revolutionize the delivery of patient care. For more information and future updates, please visit: https://ventures.intuitive.com.

