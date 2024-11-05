UroGen Pharma to Present at the Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

Fireside Chat on November 12, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference to take place November 11-13, 2024.





Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date / Time: November 12, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings Location: Boston, MA Webcast Link: here

A live public webcast from the conference will also be available on UroGen’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available on the site for approximately 90 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Our first product to treat low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with LG-IR-NMIBC are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.UroGen.com to learn more or follow us on X (Twitter), @UroGenPharma.

