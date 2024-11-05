SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

UroGen Pharma to Present at the Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

November 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

Fireside Chat on November 12, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference to take place November 11-13, 2024.


Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date / Time:

November 12, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Format:

Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings

Location:

Boston, MA

Webcast Link:

here

A live public webcast from the conference will also be available on UroGen’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available on the site for approximately 90 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Our first product to treat low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with LG-IR-NMIBC are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.UroGen.com to learn more or follow us on X (Twitter), @UroGenPharma.

Contacts

INVESTORS:
Vincent Perrone
Senior Director, Investor Relations
vincent.perrone@urogen.com
609-460-3588 ext. 1093

MEDIA:
Cindy Romano
Director, Corporate Communications
cindy.romano@urogen.com
609-460-3583 ext. 1083

Events Healthcare New Jersey
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of tow GLP-1 therapy autoinjectors
Diabetes
GLP-1 Prescriptions for Type 1 Diabetes Spike Despite Lack of FDA Approval: Study
October 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
CDC approved vaccines for adults to boost the immu
Vaccines
CDC Panel Recommends Merck and Pfizer Pneumococcal Vaccines for Adults Aged 50–64
October 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac