Upstream Bio to Present Additional Analyses from Phase 2 VIBRANT Trial in Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps in Late-Breaking Session at AAAAI Annual Meeting 2026

– New analyses of efficacy endpoints from the Phase 2 VIBRANT trial of verekitug in CRSwNP to be presented during the late-breaking poster session –

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPB), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders, today announced an upcoming late-breaking poster session at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Congress 2026 in Philadelphia on Sunday, March 1, 2026. The presentation features additional analyses of data from the VIBRANT Phase 2 trial of verekitug in the treatment of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). These new analyses assess the efficacy of verekitug with adjustment for concomitant rescue therapy use.

Presentation details

Presentation Title: Efficacy and Safety of Verekitug (UPB-101) in Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps: Results of the Phase 2 VIBRANT Trial

Presenting Author: Joseph Han, MD, Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology & Head and Neck Surgery and the Chief for the Division of Allergy, Old Dominion University (Eastern Virginia Medical School)

Poster Number: L60

Session: Late Breaking Poster Session II

Presentation Date and Time: Sunday, March 1, 2026, 9:45 am - 10:45 a.m. EST

Location: Convention Center, Level 2, Hall E

About Verekitug

Verekitug is a novel recombinant fully human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that binds to the thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) receptor and inhibits proinflammatory signaling initiated by TSLP. It is the only known antagonist currently in clinical development that targets and inhibits the TSLP receptor.

TSLP is a cytokine that is a key driver of the inflammatory response in major allergic and inflammatory diseases, such as asthma, where disruption of TSLP signaling has been clinically validated as an effective therapeutic strategy. TSLP activation is one of the first events in the inflammatory cascade stimulated by allergens, viruses and other triggers, initiating the activation of downstream targets such as IL-4, IL-5, IL-13, IL-17 and IgE. Because TSLP is a target upstream in the inflammatory cascade, blocking the TSLP receptor presents an opportunity for a single treatment to impact the drivers of multiple pathological inflammatory processes across a broad set of diseases.

Verekitug has advanced into three separate global, placebo-controlled, randomized Phase 2 clinical trials including the recently completed positive VIBRANT trial (NCT06164704) in patients with CRSwNP and VALIANT trial (NCT06196879) in patients with severe asthma. The VENTURE trial (NCT06981078) in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is ongoing. Additionally, in May 2025, Upstream Bio initiated the VALOUR trial (NCT06966479), a long-term extension study in eligible participants with severe asthma who completed the VALIANT Phase 2 clinical trial.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders. Upstream Bio is developing verekitug, the only known antagonist currently in clinical development that targets the receptor for thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a cytokine which is a clinically validated driver of inflammatory response positioned upstream of multiple signaling cascades that affect a variety of immune mediated diseases. Upstream Bio has advanced this highly potent monoclonal antibody into separate Phase 2 trials for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), severe asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Upstream Bio’s team is committed to maximizing verekitug’s unique attributes to address the substantial unmet needs for patients underserved by today’s standard of care. To learn more, please visit www.upstreambio.com.

