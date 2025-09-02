SUBSCRIBE
Upstream Bio to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Report Top-Line Data from the Phase 2 VIBRANT Trial of Verekitug in Patients with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP)

September 2, 2025 | 
– Conference Call and Webcast to be held Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET –

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPB), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders, today announced it will report top-line data from the Phase 2 VIBRANT trial of verekitug, the only known clinical-stage monoclonal antibody targeting the receptor for thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

The VIBRANT trial (NCT06164704) was a Phase 2 global, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel group clinical trial designed to assess the efficacy and safety of verekitug in adults with CRSwNP. Participants received either 100 mg of verekitug or placebo subcutaneously every 12 weeks for 24 weeks. The primary endpoint was change in endoscopic nasal polyp score (NPS) at Week 24.

Conference Call and Webcast
Upstream Bio’s conference call and webcast to discuss the top-line data results from the Phase 2 VIBRANT trial will begin Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed via this link or on the Events tab on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.upstreambio.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call.

About Upstream Bio
Upstream Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders. The Company is developing verekitug, the only known antagonist currently in clinical development that targets the receptor for thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a cytokine which is a clinically validated driver of inflammatory response positioned upstream of multiple signaling cascades that affect a variety of immune mediated diseases. The Company has advanced this highly potent monoclonal antibody into separate Phase 2 trials for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), severe asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Upstream Bio’s team is committed to maximizing verekitug’s unique attributes to address the substantial unmet needs for patients underserved by today’s standard of care. To learn more, please visit www.upstreambio.com.

CONTACT: Investor and Media Contact:
Meggan Buckwell
Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
ir@upstreambio.com

