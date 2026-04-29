UPDATED: NorthStrive Biosciences Files New U.S. Patent Application Covering EL-22 Formulations and Dosing for Treatment of Muscle-Wasting Conditions related to GLP-1 Use, Sarcopenia, Muscle Disuse Atrophy, and Certain Neurological Disorders

Filing seeks to extend EL-22 myostatin-engineered probiotic platform into pharmaceutical applications for muscle preservation in patients on GLP-1 receptor agonists and across multiple muscle-wasting indications



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStrive Biosciences Inc. (“NorthStrive” or the “Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) (“PMGC”), today announced the filing of a new U.S. patent application covering pharmaceutical formulations and dosing regimens of EL-22, the Company’s proprietary myostatin-engineered probiotic, for the treatment of muscle-wasting conditions, including muscle loss associated with GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy, sarcopenia, muscle disuse atrophy, and certain neurological disorders.

The application (U.S. Patent Application No. 19/655,160) is directed to pharmaceutical compositions, formulations, and dosing regimens of EL-22 for use in human patients, with claims spanning a broad range of muscle-wasting indications. The filing is part of NorthStrive’s strategy to build a layered intellectual property portfolio around EL-22 across composition, formulation, and method-of-use claims.

Loss of lean muscle mass is increasingly recognized as a clinically significant concern across multiple patient populations, including individuals receiving GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies for obesity and type 2 diabetes, older adults with sarcopenia, patients experiencing muscle disuse atrophy following injury or hospitalization, and individuals affected by certain neurological disorders. EL-22 is being developed to address muscle preservation across these settings, and the newly filed application is intended to expand NorthStrive’s patent coverage around the asset’s pharmaceutical use.

NorthStrive’s lead asset, EL-22, leverages a myostatin engineered probiotic approach designed to support muscle preservation and growth, including in patients undergoing weight loss treatments such as GLP-1 receptor agonists.

The newly filed application adds to NorthStrive’s growing intellectual property portfolio around EL-22 and supports the Company’s broader focus on muscle health therapeutics across pharmaceutical, metabolic, and adjacent healthcare markets.

Note: This press release is being re-released as an update to provide investors with an expanded and clearer description of the scope of the patent application, including the specific muscle-wasting indications addressed and the nature of the formulation, dosing, and method-of-use claims. There has been no change to the underlying patent filing, the application number, or the date of filing.

About NorthStrive Biosciences Inc.

NorthStrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings Inc. company, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge therapeutic technologies. The Company is advancing a pipeline of assets targeting muscle preservation, metabolic health, and related conditions.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across multiple industries. PMGC is focused on building long-term shareholder value through operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

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