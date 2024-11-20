Update on Clinical Milestone - CytoMed Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in its First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trial of Allogeneic CAR-Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumours or Haematological Malignancies

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to an announcement on October 7, 2024, CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: GDTC) (“CytoMed” or “Company”), a Singapore-based biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its proprietary technologies to develop novel donor blood-derived, cell-based allogeneic therapies for the treatment of blood and solid cancers, is pleased to announce that the first patient has been dosed in its first-in-human Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial (NCT05302037) (“ANGELICA Trial”). This trial has been registered with and has received clinical trial authorisation from the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore.

The ANGELICA Trial evaluates allogeneic NKG2DL-targeting chimeric antigen receptor-grafted (CAR) gamma delta T cells (CTM-N2D) in patients with advanced solid tumours or haematological malignancies. Refer to Form 6K announcement on October 7, 2024.

“Dosing the first patient in the ANGELICA Trial, CytoMed has reached a significant milestone as a clinical stage biopharma,” says Chairman Peter Choo. “The ANGELICA Trial aims to assess the safety and potential efficacy of an allogeneic CAR-T therapy patients with advanced solid tumours or haematological malignancies.”

This is different from the current CAR-T cell therapy that typically involves taking patient’s blood cells and modifying these cells by grafting an artificial protein, known as a chimeric antigen receptor, on the surface of T cells, a type of white blood cells. The modified T cells are then re-infused into the patient to target and destroy cancer cells. Unlike chemotherapy which targets all actively dividing cells including healthy ones, CAR-T cells specifically recognize targets present on cancer cells (antigens) to kill them, thus sparing most healthy cells.

The ANGELICA Trial taps on blood drawn from eligible donors, potentially improving the quality of CAR-T cells, reducing production costs and increasing patients’ accessibility to therapy.

CytoMed’s ANGELICA Trial uses a subtype of T cells known as gamma delta T cells which can be derived from donors, expanded, modified and infused into unrelated patients without the need for donor-patient compatibility matching.

About CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (CytoMed)

Incorporated in 2018, CytoMed was spun off from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore’s leading research and development agency in the public sector. CytoMed is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its licensed proprietary technologies, namely gamma delta T cell and iPSC-derived gamma delta Natural Killer T cell, to create novel cell-based allogeneic immunotherapies for the treatment of various human cancers. The development of novel technologies has been inspired by the clinical success of existing CAR-T therapies in treating haematological malignancies, as well as the current clinical limitations and commercial challenges in extrapolating the CAR-T principle into the treatment of solid tumours. For more information, please visit www.cytomed.sg and follow us on Twitter (“X”) @CytomedSG, on LinkedIn, and Facebook

