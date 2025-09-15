United Therapeutics to Feature Clinical Data Across its Commercial and Development Portfolio at the European Respiratory Society Congress

Results of the successful phase 3 TETON-2 study of inhaled treprostinil in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis will be presented in an oral presentation

SILVER SPRING, Md. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation, today announced that recent research across its commercial and development portfolio will be presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 27 - October 1, 2025.

“On the heels of the remarkable topline results announced earlier this month, we are excited to present additional analyses from the TETON-2 study at ERS this year,” said Andrew Nelsen, PharmD, Vice President, Global Medical Affairs at United Therapeutics. “Furthermore, we are pleased to present additional interim data from the ADVANCE EXTENSION open-label study evaluating ralinepag for pulmonary arterial hypertension, as well as interim discoveries from the PHINDER study that we believe will improve detection of pulmonary hypertension in patients with interstitial lung disease.”

Posters, mini-symposia, and discussion sessions include:

Oral presentation. Sunday, Sep 28, 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CET: Elicium 1/OA1254 – TETON Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Inhaled Treprostinil in the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Presented by Steven D. Nathan, M.D., FCCP, Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Oral presentation. Sunday, Sep 28, 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CET: Elicium 1/OA1255 – TETON-PPF Clinical Trial of Inhaled Treprostinil for the Treatment of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis. Presented by Steven D. Nathan, M.D., FCCP, Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Poster session. Sunday, Sep 28, 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CET: PS-36/PA1909 – Interim Results from PHINDER: Pulmonary Hypertension Screening in Patients with Interstitial Lung Disease for Earlier Detection. Presented by Sandeep Sahay, M.D., FCCP, Houston Methodist Hospital.

Poster session. Sunday, Sep 28, 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CET: PS-36/PA1913 – High-Resolution Computed Tomography Findings of Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease: Interim Analysis of the PHINDER Study. Presented by David Kiely, M.D., B.Sc. (Hons), FRCP, University of Sheffield.

Poster session. Tuesday, Sep 30, 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. CET: PS-38/PA5155 – Risk Improvements in Ralinepag Open-Label Extension. Presented by Colin Church, M.D., B.Sc. (Hons), Ph.D., FRCP University of Glasgow.

United Therapeutics: Enabling Inspiration

At United Therapeutics, our vision and mission are one. We use our enthusiasm, creativity, and persistence to innovate for the unmet medical needs of our patients and to benefit our other stakeholders. We are bold and unconventional. We have fun, we do good. We are the first publicly-traded biotech or pharmaceutical company to take the form of a public benefit corporation (PBC). Our public benefit purpose is to provide a brighter future for patients through (a) the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies; and (b) technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

You can learn more about what it means to be a PBC here: unither.com/pbc.

