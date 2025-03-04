SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

United Therapeutics Corporation to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025

March 4, 2025 
SILVER SPRING, Md. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation, announced today that James Edgemond, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will provide an overview and update on the company’s operations during a fireside chat session at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in Miami Beach.

The session will take place on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, and can be accessed via a live webcast on the United Therapeutics website at https://ir.unither.com/events-and-presentations. An archived, recorded version of the session will be available approximately 24 hours after the session ends and can be accessed for 90 days.

United Therapeutics: Enabling Inspiration

At United Therapeutics, our vision and mission are one. We use our enthusiasm, creativity, and persistence to innovate for the unmet medical needs of our patients and to benefit our other stakeholders. We are bold and unconventional. We have fun, we do good. We are the first publicly-traded biotech or pharmaceutical company to take the form of a public benefit corporation (PBC). Our public benefit purpose is to provide a brighter future for patients through (a) the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies; and (b) technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

You can learn more about what it means to be a PBC here: unither.com/pbc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others, our efforts to innovate for the unmet medical needs of our patients, to benefit our other stakeholders, and to pursue our public benefit purpose of developing novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Consequently, such forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements, cautionary language, and risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of March 4, 2025, and assume no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether because of new information, future events or any other reason.

Contacts

For Further Information Contact:
Dewey Steadman at (202) 919-4097 (media/investors)
Harry Silvers at (301) 578-1401 (investors)
https://ir.unither.com/contact-ir

