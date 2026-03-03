SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

United Therapeutics Corporation to Present at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

March 3, 2026 
SILVER SPRING, Md. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR) announced today that Dr. Martine Rothblatt, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a company overview and update on Monday, March 9, 2026, from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. EDT, at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach.

The presentation can be accessed via a live webcast on the United Therapeutics website at https://ir.unither.com/events-and-presentations. An archived, recorded version of the session will be available approximately 24 hours after the session ends and can be accessed for 90 days.

About United Therapeutics

Founded by CEO Martine Rothblatt to discover a cure for her daughter's life-threatening rare disease, pulmonary arterial hypertension, United Therapeutics transforms the treatment of rare diseases and pioneers alternatives to expand the supply of transplantable organs. From our innovative therapies to our groundbreaking manufactured organs, we are bold and unconventional. We move quickly from scientific theory to practical technologies that can save lives. As a public benefit corporation, even our legal structure reflects our commitments. We serve patients, act with integrity, create long-term shareholder value, and operate with sustainable practices that protect the future we are working to build.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others, our goals of expanding the supply of transplantable organs, developing practical technologies that can save lives, creating long-term shareholder value, and operating with sustainable practices. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Consequently, such forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements, cautionary language, and risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of March 3, 2026, and assume no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether because of new information, future events or any other reason.


Contacts

For Further Information Contact:
Investor Inquiries
https://ir.unither.com/contact-ir

Media Inquiries
communications@unither.com

