United Therapeutics Corporation to Feature Clinical Data Across its Commercial and Development Portfolio at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation 45th Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions

SILVER SPRING, Md. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation, today announced that ten posters and presentations across its commercial and development portfolio will be presented at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) 45th Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions taking place April 27 through April 30, 2025 in Boston.

“The additional data across our portfolio presented at this year’s meeting highlight our commitment to furthering the science and standards of care in pulmonary hypertension and progressing the future of xenotransplantation,” said Andrew Nelsen, PharmD, Vice President, Global Medical Affairs at United Therapeutics. “We look forward to a collaborative exchange with fellow researchers, clinicians, and thought leaders to collectively advance our understanding and push the boundaries of medical innovation.”

Posters and presentations include:

Oral Session 05 – Donor Lung Engineering: Recent Developments and Continued Challenges, Sunday, April 27, 3:36 – 3:44 p.m. ET: 28 – Selectin and Integrin Blockade in Multi-Gene-Edited Pig Lungs Perfused with Human Blood. Presented by Zahra Habibabady, Massachusetts General Hospital.

Oral Session 05 – Donor Lung Engineering: Recent Developments and Continued Challenges, Sunday, April 27, 3:48 – 3:56 p.m. ET: 29 – Outcomes in 10GE Pig-to-Baboon Xenogeneic Lung Transplantation. Presented by Sho Takemoto, Massachusetts General Hospital.

Poster Session 1. Pharmacy, Sunday, April 27, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET: 803 – Developing Models for New Drugs in PAH: A Pharmacokinetic Simulation of Ralinepag. Presented by Andrew Stine, United Therapeutics.

Poster Session 1. Cardiology, Sunday, April 27, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET: 447 – Clinical Correlations with Cardiac Power Output-to-Mass and Left Ventricular Global Longitudinal Strain in the Second Genetically Modified Porcine to Human Cardiac Xenotransplantation. Presented by Sarah Leventhal, University of Maryland.

Poster Session 1. Cardiology, Sunday, April 27, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET: 448 – Clinical Correlations with Cardiac Power Output and Left Ventricular Global Longitudinal Strain in the Second Genetically Modified Porcine to Human Cardiac Xenotransplantation. Presented by Sarah Leventhal, University of Maryland.

Oral Session 22 – Tolerance or Xenotransplantation: Who Wins the Race in Heart Transplantation?, Tuesday, April 29, 10:36 – 10:44 a.m. ET: 132 – Ischemia Minimization is Protective for Both GalTKO and 10GE Porcine Hearts in an Ex Vivo Working Heart Model. Presented by Victoria Diaz, Massachusetts General Hospital.

Poster Session 3. Pulmonology, Tuesday, April 29, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. ET: 1638 – Safety of Low-Dose Oral Treprostinil in PH-HFpEF Supports Use in Patients with PAH with Cardiovascular Comorbidities. Presented by Raymond Benza, Mount Sinai.

Poster Session 3. Pulmonology, Tuesday, April 29, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. ET: 1639 – PHINDER (Pulmonary Hypertension Screening in Patients with Interstitial Lung Disease for Earlier Detection) - Interim Analysis of Baseline Features. Presented by Oksana Shlobin, Inova Medical Group.

Poster Session 3. Cardiothoracic Surgery, Tuesday, April 29, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. ET: 1415 – Correlation of Left Ventricular Global Longitudinal Strain with NT-proBNP in the First and Second Genetically Modified Porcine to Human Xeno Heart Transplants. Presented by Javier Galindo, University of Maryland.

Mini Oral 11: Transplant Ethics and Lung Outcomes, Tuesday, April 29, 4:36 – 4:40 p.m. ET: 385 – Analyzing Healthcare Costs and Predictors of High Cost in Lung Transplant Recipients with and without Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion Using Linked Data. Presented by Rajat Walia, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center.

Sponsored events include:

Sponsored Symposium: “The Pros, The Cons, the Wicked Good EVLP Debates,” on Sunday April 27, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. ET. Moderated by Caitlin Demarest, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Jacob Klapper, Duke University Medical Center, with a debate by Sravanthi Nandavaram, Massachusetts General Hospital; Pedro Catarino, Cedars Sinai; Jasleen Kukreja, University of California San Francisco; and Mani Daneshmand, Emory University.

United Therapeutics: Enabling Inspiration

At United Therapeutics, our vision and mission are one. We use our enthusiasm, creativity, and persistence to innovate for the unmet medical needs of our patients and to benefit our other stakeholders. We are bold and unconventional. We have fun, we do good. We are the first publicly-traded biotech or pharmaceutical company to take the form of a public benefit corporation (PBC). Our public benefit purpose is to provide a brighter future for patients through (a) the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies; and (b) technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

You can learn more about what it means to be a PBC here: unither.com/pbc.

