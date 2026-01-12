Ultragenyx Provides Financial and Business Updates at J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference

Preliminary 2025 total revenue of $672 million to $674 million, exceeding top end of guidance



Preliminary cash and investments of approximately $735 million as of December 31, 2025



Anticipated 2026 catalysts include two potential approvals and pivotal Phase 3 data from the GTX-102 Phase 3 Aspire study for Angelman syndrome

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today reported preliminary unaudited 2025 revenue results, cash and investments at year end 2025, and provided a corporate update.

“In 2025, we delivered another year of significant revenue growth, with preliminary revenue exceeding the top end of guidance," said Emil Kakkis, chief executive officer and president of Ultragenyx. "The year ahead will be transformational for our company and the rare disease communities we serve, with two potential gene therapy approvals of first-ever treatments, and a pivotal data readout from our Phase 3 program in Angelman syndrome, setting the stage for our next phase of growth."

Financial Update

2025 Preliminary Revenue (unaudited)

Total revenue for 2025 is estimated to be $672 million to $674 million, which exceeds the top end of the guidance range, and represents approximately 20% growth versus 2024. Crysvita® revenue for 2025 is estimated to be $480 million to $482 million, which exceeds the top end of the guidance range, and represents approximately 17% growth versus 2024. Dojolvi® revenue for 2025 is estimated to be $95 million to $97 million, at the midpoint of the guidance range, and represents approximately 9% growth versus 2024.

2025 Ending Cash Position (unaudited)

Cash and investments were approximately $735 million as of December 31, 2025.

The 2025 revenues and cash position included in this release are preliminary and are therefore subject to adjustment. The preliminary revenue results are based on management’s initial analysis of operations for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Company expects to issue financial guidance for fiscal year 2026, including details on previously announced planned expense reductions, and full financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, in February 2026.

2026 Clinical and Regulatory Catalysts

DTX401 (pariglasgene brecaparvovec) AAV gene therapy for glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa): Biologics License Application (BLA) rolling submission completed in December 2025, with an anticipated PDUFA date in the third quarter of 2026.

Biologics License Application (BLA) rolling submission completed in December 2025, with an anticipated PDUFA date in the third quarter of 2026. UX111 (rebisufligene etisparvovec) AAV gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA): Resubmission of the BLA is on track for early in 2026 and will be followed by an up to 6-month review per FDA regulations.

Resubmission of the BLA is on track for early in 2026 and will be followed by an up to 6-month review per FDA regulations. GTX-102 (apazunersen) antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) for the treatment of Angelman syndrome (AS): Data from the fully enrolled, pivotal, Phase 3 Aspire study in patients with a genetically confirmed diagnosis of UBE3A deletion is expected in the second half of 2026. The Phase 2/3 Aurora study is also underway in other genotypes and ages, with first patient dosed in October 2025.

Data from the fully enrolled, pivotal, Phase 3 Aspire study in patients with a genetically confirmed diagnosis of UBE3A deletion is expected in the second half of 2026. The Phase 2/3 Aurora study is also underway in other genotypes and ages, with first patient dosed in October 2025. UX701 (rivunatpagene miziparvovec) AAV gene therapy for Wilson disease: Enrollment is complete for the fourth cohort in the ongoing, dose-finding stage of the pivotal Cyprus2+ study. Data are expected in the first half of 2026.

Data from the Phase 3 Orbit and Cosmic studies of UX143 (setrusumab) in osteogenesis imperfecta, including data on bone mineral density, vertebral fractures, and patient reported outcomes on pain and physical function, will be presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



