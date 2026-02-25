Ultima Genomics and Hamilton Partner to Automate Sample Preparation and Amplification Workflows for the Ultima Family of Sequencing Systems to Enable Improved Lab Operations and Drive Sequencing at Scale

FREMONT, Calif. and RENO, Nev., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics, a developer of ultra-high-throughput sequencing systems, together with Hamilton (Hamilton Company and Hamilton Bonaduz AG), a global leader in precision laboratory automation, today announced a partnership to automate Ultima's latest sample preparation and amplification technology across Hamilton's Microlab® STAR™ liquid handling platform. The collaboration enables scalable, efficient next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows with a simplified user experience, allowing Ultima customers to push the scale of their research and accelerate scientific discovery across many high-throughput applications.

The partnership marks a global agreement to jointly develop automation scripts for Ultima Genomics' sample preparation and amplification workflows for use on Hamilton's Microlab STAR platform. The collaboration also supports integration with a broad range of existing library preparation approaches, enabling sample preparation, amplification, and workflow consolidation on an automated platform. These innovations will enable labs worldwide with market-differentiated capabilities to improve operational efficiency, reduce hands-on time, and support production-scale sequencing.

"At UItima Genomics, our goal is to build best-in-class sequencing technology, and through partnerships, provide our customers the ability to choose, and build end-to-end solutions from an open ecosystem of best-in-class technology and applications providers," said David Peoples, Chief Business and Financial Officer. "This milestone partnership with Hamilton pairs our next generation sequencing solutions with Hamilton's world-leading automation expertise and will enable customers to seamlessly integrate workflows with Hamilton and Ultima technology. This is a major advancement for labs that want to scale their data generation, testing and discovery by building efficient and seamless workflows."

"The modern genomics landscape requires more than just fast sequencing; it demands a seamless transition from raw sample to actionable result. Together, we have addressed this market need by coupling Hamilton's Microlab STAR liquid handling platform with the Ultima sequencing platforms. This partnership ensures that the high-capacity output of Ultima's "sequencing-on-a-wafer" technology is equally matched by a robust, automated front-end, creating a truly end-to-end production-scale solution.

Together, Hamilton and Ultima Genomics are not just providing tools; we are building the infrastructure for the next generation of genomic discovery. By collaborating on automation integrations and workflow efficiencies, we are empowering researchers to move beyond technical limitations and focus on the biological insights that will shape the future of medicine." Michael Mouradian, Vice President of Scientific Strategy & Market Development at Hamilton Company.

This collaboration ensures that the high-capacity output of Ultima's technology is supported by a robust, automated sample preparation front end. Collectively, the companies are addressing a critical bottleneck in production-scale genomics by delivering complete workflow automation that supports both research and translational applications, underscoring Ultima's mission to expand access to sequencing at unprecedented scale, while maintaining flexibility and performance. Hamilton's automation expertise further enables laboratories worldwide to adopt scalable NGS workflows with improved efficiency, reproducibility, and user experience. For researchers, this results in less time spent on manual processes and more time generating actionable data.

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information, and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com

About Hamilton

For more than 75 years, Hamilton Company has been a global life sciences leader in the design and manufacturing of precision measurement devices, automated liquid handling platforms, and sample management solutions. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, with key manufacturing and R&D affiliates in Bonaduz, Switzerland, Franklin, Massachusetts, and Timisoara, Romania, Hamilton serves the scientific community through a robust network of sales and support offices worldwide.

Hamilton's expertise spans across liquid handling, process analytics, robotics, and automated storage, providing the foundational tools necessary for groundbreaking scientific research and clinical discovery. By combining the best-quality materials with skilled workmanship and a lifelong commitment to ISO 9001-certified precision, Hamilton ensures the highest level of performance and reliability. Hamilton remains dedicated to driving innovation and satisfying the evolving needs of laboratories across the globe, maintaining a steadfast focus on quality and customer success.

