ulrich medical USA® Announces Full Market Launch of Cortium® Universal OCT Spinal Fixation System

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ulrich medical USA, a leading medical device company focused on developing and commercializing spinal implant technologies, is proud to announce the full market launch of the Cortium® Universal OCT Spinal Fixation System, following a successful alpha release.

Designed for surgical stabilization and fixation of the occipital, cervical, and thoracic spine, Cortium® is a comprehensive posterior system that allows surgeons to address complex spinal pathologies with control, flexibility, and efficiency.

Its robust offering includes lateral mass, pedicle, smooth shank, and thoracic screws, high angulation tulips, a variety of rods, connectors, along with low-profile instrumentation.

"Cortium was engineered to simplify complex spinal procedures without compromising surgical efficiency," said Eric Lucas, PhD, Global VP of R&D, Spinal Systems. "It's been incredibly rewarding to see this system through every stage of its development; from early concept to now, a full commercial launch. We're proud to bring this system to a broader surgeon audience and continue expanding our commitment to thoughtful design."

Built for versatility and compatibility, Cortium can be used as a standalone OCT system or connected to Momentum®, ulrich's posterior thoracolumbar system, enabling seamless extension across the entire spine. The system's streamlined instrumentation and color-coded implant options are designed to reduce OR complexity while enhancing surgical confidence.

About ulrich medical USA

ulrich medical USA, headquartered in Plano, TX is a subsidiary of ulrich medical, an innovative medical technology company headquartered in Ulm, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Heinrich C. Ulrich, the family-owned, privately held company is focused on the development, manufacturing and marketing of cutting-edge medical technology that restores function and alignment of the spine through excellence in design and manufacturing. Pioneers of expandable technology, surgeons worldwide have trusted in ulrich products for over 100 years.

Information on ulrich medical USA and its complete line of surgical solutions for spine pathologies can be found at www.ulrichmedicalusa.com.

